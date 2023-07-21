Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna in Final Stages of Rehab; Rahul, Iyer Resume Batting in Nets: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided medical and fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Shreyas and Rishabh Pant. The five players are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Team

Bumrah hasn’t played for 10 months now after sustaining a back injury and missed several big tournaments including Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, Border-Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship final.

Prasidh, who was being looked upon as one of India’s potential white ball expert, last played against Zimbabwe in an ODI in Harare back in August, 2022 and since then has been out due to stress fracture.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," the BCCI stated.

Rahul sustained an injury during IPL 2023 and was ruled out of the tournament as he underwent thigh surgery.

Iyer, meanwhile, had last played for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and he has been ruled out of action ever since. He also underwent a back injury and is currently in rehab at the NCA.

The duo is working hard at the NCA to get back into action as less than 100 days remain before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

“Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days," the board said in the statement.