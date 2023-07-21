'He's Quicker Than Speed Gun Suggests': AUS Pace Legend Says India Missing Jasprit Burmah a Lot

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie feels that India are missing the services of their leading paceman Jasprit Bumrah in the squad as they recently lost the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). It has been around 10 months since Bumrah last played after sustaining a back injury and missed several big tournaments including Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and WTC final.

Bumrah has been currently at NCA and undergoing rehabilitation after his back surgery. He started bowling in the nets but has not attained full fitness yet.

The veteran Aussie pacer heaped huge praise on Bumrah and pointed out that his quicker than the speed gun suggests.

“I think his (Bumrah’s) absence is being felt. Because he’s one of the best bowlers in the world. Anytime a team is missing one of their best bowlers, it’s going to have an effect on them. India definitely missed him. He’s an immense bowler. He’s a big tall man. He hits the pitch hard. He’s a different style of bowler. From all the feedback I’ve heard from batsmen around the world, he hits the bat a lot. He’s quicker than a lot of people than the speed gun suggests," Gillespie told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

India desperately wants Bumrah to regain his full fitness ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 to end their trophy drought in multi-nation tournaments.

Talking further about Bumrah, Gillespie said his bowling record is quite impressive as he wants him to return to competitive cricket soon.