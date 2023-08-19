Watch: How Jasprit Bumrah Avoided Tripping Over Ravi Bishnoi on Injury Comeback

Jasprit Bumrah made an impressive return to competitive cricket, taking two wickets for India in their first T20I of a three-match series against Ireland on Friday. Bumrah bowled his full quota of four overs and took two wickets in them, both in the first over of Irish innings at The Village in Dublin.

India had reduced Ireland to 59/6 after Bumrah’s double-wicket over on injury comeback. However, the hosts recovered to post a decent total, setting India 140 to win thanks to an unbeaten fifty from Barry McCarthy.

During the Ireland innings though, Bumrah nearly tripped over his teammate Ravi Bishnoi as the two attempted to save a boundary.

Bishnoi, running in from backward square leg put in a dive after Curtis Campher guided one over short fine leg. He did got his hands to the ball but couldn’t prevent it from touching the boundary.

Bumrah though was also chasing the ball and he just about leapt in time to avoid Bishnoi who was left amused at his captain.

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad led a solid start to the chase before Craig Young brought Ireland back in the contest with two wickets in as many deliveries.

The tourists were 47/2 when rain arrived and no more play was possible. India were declared winners by two runs thanks to DLS method. Bumrah was adjudged player-of-the-match.

Speaking about his captain during a post-match interaction, Bishnoi said it was fun to see the fast bowler back in action.