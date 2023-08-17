'The Wait is Almost Over': Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return in Indian Colours After 11 Months

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his return to International cricket following a lengthy absence from the grounds due to a severe back injury that has kept him on the sidelines for nearly a year.

The 29-year-old pacer will lead India in their upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland scheduled to begin on the 18th of August.

Ahead of his comeback series, the seamer struck a pose for the cameras in the new Indian team home kit.

ICC took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share pictures of Bumrah donning the famous blue kit of the nation with a caption that read, “The wait is almost over".

India have named a rather young lineup to take on the unfancied Ireland in the series and the batting order will count on opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead from the front. Gaikwad had a brilliant run in the latest season of the IPL and is lined up to lead the Indian unit set to appear in the Asian Games starting in the month of September.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ revelation of the season Rinku Singh has been called up to the Indian setup and fans will be eager to see him in the national colours. Rinku made a massive 474 runs in the most recent season of the Indian Premier League and will be looking to carry his good form into the national side.