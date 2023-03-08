Jasprit Bumrah Undergoes Back Surgery in New Zealand, Expected to be Out For Six Months

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly underwent a successful back surgery in Christchurch (New Zealand) and he may take around six months before returning to competitive cricket.

The recurring back issue has been troubling Bumrah for some time now and has forced him into the sidelines for months now.

Also Read: Confusion Behind The Stumps; KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan?

As per news agency PTI, BCCI sources have revealed that the surgery was conducted “successfully" by Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in the management of adult spinal conditions and hip replacement surgery.

Advertisement

The six-month recovery period means Bumrah will not be part of this year’s Asia Cup which will be played in one-day format and his comeback, if everything goes according to the plan, is likely to be in the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

The 29-year-old is out since playing two T20Is on Australia’s tour of India in September last year. He subsequently pulled out of a white-ball series against South Africa and could not make it to the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: The Talk Within India Camp ahead of Fourth Test vs Australia

Satisfied with his rehab at the NCA, the selectors named him in the home series against Sri Lanka in January but he experienced niggles to be ruled out again.

The fitness issues have seen Bumrah miss out on a several big tournaments including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year and the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. He will also sit out from the upcoming season of Indian Premier League and should India qualify, will also miss the final of the ICC World Test Championship to be played in June.

Advertisement

The Indian team management didn’t rush his comeback considering the ODI World Cup to be held in October-November.

Get the latest Cricket News here