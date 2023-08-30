'I get Stressed Every Time You...': Fans Share Hilarious Comments on Jasprit Bumrah's Video Of FIFA Night With Wife

Jasprit Bumrah has left his fans elated with an inside clip of the ‘Bumrah household’ on Instagram Reels. He is currently on a break ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2023 campaign. In the video, Bumrah is seen enjoying a game of FIFA with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a Digital Insider for ICC. The bowling star was wearing a light green t-shirt and was seated alongside Ganesan, who was clothed in a red-striped dress.

Bumrah was playing an online match as the couple continuously bantered over his performance in the game. His opponent conceded a penalty in the closing stages of the game, helping Bumrah seal a win. Several reactions poured in from fans, complimenting the couple.

In the caption, the couple wrote, “Just another day in the Bumrah household". While some fans were excited to see the bowler enjoy his night, others joked about his long injury absence. “I was nervous every time you stretched your back," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, “Bro pls play safe I get stressed every time you stretch your finger."

One fan joked about how Bumrah’s celebration style was consistent even when playing FIFA. He wrote, “He has the same celebration even on the chair".

A fourth complimented the couple as she wrote, “ Aye so sweet."

Another account became a fan of the hilarious banter between Bumrah and Ganesan. He commented, “Loving the banter".

Jasprit Bumrah remained on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in March 2022 due to a back injury. He finally made his comeback in India’s tour of Ireland in August 2023. He captained the squad in the series, winning 2-0. Bumrah was impressive in the opening game, picking two wickets, and dismissing Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker. He only gave away 24 runs in the four overs that he bowled. India won the game by two runs after chasing a 46-run target based on the DLS method.