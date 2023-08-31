Javagal Srinath Birthday: 5 Devastating Spells by Former Team India Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAVAGAL SRINATH: One of the most successful pacers India has ever produced, Javagal Srinath turns 54 today on August 31. From India’s lead pacer to now a match referee, Srinath has always been around the game. Known for his deadly inswingers, Srinath was always hitting the pitch hard, delivering on great lines and lengths. He was the master of the old ball as he learned to move the ball off the seam rather than in the air.

The Karnataka Pacer was a deadly bowler in the domestic circuit with over 500 wickets in first-class cricket. As he hung his boots in 2003, Srinath retired as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the ODIs, a record which he holds till this day, 20 years after his retirement.

Here are some of his best performances ever for the Indian Cricket Team:-