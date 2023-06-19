‘Pakistan Cricket is Bigger, If We Don’t Go to India It’ll Not Make Any Difference to Us’: Ex-PAK Captain

Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad is known for his harsh and straightforward remarks on arch-rivals India. He never holds himself back from making controversial comments and this time, he has asked the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team not to travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place later this year.

The deadlock over the conduct of the Asia Cup 2023 has ended and now Pakistan are expected to travel to India for the 50-over World Cup in October-November, later this year. The much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan is likely to place in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, Miandad feels that it’s time for India to make a reciprocating tour. His fresh attack came after Pakistan was forced to host the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka.

“Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here," Miandad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner.

“Pakistan cricket is bigger; we are still producing quality players. So, I don’t think even if we don’t go to India, it will not make any difference to us," he added.

India last visited Pakistan for the 2008 Asia Cup. Later in 2012, Pakistan played a T20I series and an ODI series in India. Since then, the two teams have never engaged in a bilateral tie due to geopolitical tensions between the two nations. Miandad feels sports should not be mixed with politics.

