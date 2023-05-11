Trends :Playoffs QualificationGT VS SRHGT VS SRH Dream11Sunil GavaskarPitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » Jay Shah Dedicates BCCI's CNBC TV18's IBLA 'Game Changer' Award to India's Women Cricketers

Jay Shah Dedicates BCCI's CNBC TV18's IBLA 'Game Changer' Award to India's Women Cricketers

BCCI won the 'Game Changer of the Year' award at CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 21:55 IST

Mumbai, India

BCCI secretary Jay Shah at CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards (News18)
BCCI secretary Jay Shah at CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards (News18)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was honoured with the ‘Game Changer of the Year’ award at CNBC TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) on Thursday.

BCCI was represented by secretary Jay Shah, former India captain Mithali Raj and bowler Goswami, current cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah dedicated the IBLA award to the women cricketers, saying: “Thankful to all cricketers who work hard on the field. Thankful to linear and digital viewers for supporting the game of cricket. I would like to dedicate this IBLA award to all our women cricketers. In 2019, women players played their first ever pink-ball test in Australia where they dominated. When I took over the BCCI, I decided we couldn’t allow discrimination in match fees and decided on pay parity. There was unanimous agreement over ensuring pay parity for women cricketers in India."

Advertisement

Former India captain Mitali Raj said he has first-hand seen the change in women’s cricket.

“I have seen a whole lot of changes in women’s cricket in the last two years. Women’s cricket is a viable sport and holds lucrative offers for young girls. Women cricketers on television will inspire many other girls to walk down their path," Mithali said.

RELATED NEWS

Indian legend Jhulan Goswami said the BCCI’s Women’s Premier League is the game-changer for women’s cricket in India/

“Women’s Premier League will be a game-changer for Women’s cricket. More young girls say they want to become WPL players and participate in the tournament," Jhulan said.

India’s world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen was also honoured with the ‘Sports Leader of the Year’ award.

“I was one of the first girls to start boxing in my village. When I began boxing, my mother was worried who would marry me if I got beaten up," Nikhat said after receiving the award.

More to follow…

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: May 11, 2023, 21:50 IST
last updated: May 11, 2023, 21:55 IST
Read More