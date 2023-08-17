Jay Shah Held Meeting With Rahul Dravid in Miami Ahead of Asia Cup: Report

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is reported to have met with India head coach Rahul Dravid in Miami during the T20I series against West Indies. The meeting assumes significance in the light of upcoming major tournaments including the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the meeting was held ahead of the final two T20Is of the five-match series which India lost 2-3. The 4th and 5th T20Is were held in Florida.

The report further stated that Shah was in USA for a personal visit and may have held discussions with Dravid regarding the planning for the marquee tournaments.

Indian team has been subject to severe criticism in the recent past after producing underwhelming shows in major events. Their continual failures in ICC events has been a red-hot topic of debate.

There have been suggestions India should appoint a different coaching staff for the T20Is while questions have been raised over Dravid’s performance as a coach. In bilaterals, India remain a dominant force but in the multi-nation events, they have been underwhelming.

The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Venkatesh Prasad, Wasim Jaffer have been critical of the team’s performance during the West Indies T20Is where questions over team selection and utilisation of bowlers were raised.

Prasad point out how India have been ‘very ordinary’ in white-ball cricket for some time now as he accused the team team management to rise above favourtism.