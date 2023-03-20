'Meg Loves The SRK Pose': Jemimah Rodrigues Praises Lanning For Acing Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Pose

Delhi Capitals became the second team to reach the playoffs in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Capitals franchise celebrated their qualification by showcasing the terrific dance moves of some of their cricketers. In a video posted by the franchise, cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav and many others could be seen grooving to the famous Bollywood song Woh Ladki Jo. At the end of the video, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning was seen stretching her hands out to recreate the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose. Lanning’s brilliant mimicry soon became a talking point on social media. Her fellow teammate Jemimah also lauded the Australian skipper for flaunting sizzling dance moves. “Meg loves the SRK pose," Jemimah tweeted while sharing the post.

The tweet triggered a buzz as the cricket fraternity showered praise on Meg Lanning and the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Here are some reactions.

“Oh Jemimah thanks for telling us, this team feels like family, please send my love to Meg and tell her that we love her to pieces and she is an amazing captain. All the best to this amazing team," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person praised the Delhi Capitals captain’s dance moves and commented, “Meg Lanning made this to the next level."

One Twitter user voiced a similar opinion. “Meg nailed that SRK pose," read the comment.

A certain social media user lavished praise on Jemimah Rodrigues. “Player like Jemimah Rodrigues should be in every squad to maintain entertaining environment of the squad," the tweet read.

Meg Lanning’s brilliance has not been limited to her Bollywood-inspired posing. The Australia batter has managed to light up the inaugural season of WPL with her power-packed batting. With 239 runs to her name, Lanning is currently the second-highest run-scorer of WPL 2023. She has till now recorded two half centuries in the first edition of the WPL.

In their next assignment, Delhi Capitals will be up against table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday, March 20 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With eight points from six matches, the Delhi-based franchise are currently placed in second position in the WPL standings.

