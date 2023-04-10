'Jhoome Jo Rinku': Shah Rukh Shares Pathaan Poster with Rinku Singh's Face, Here's How KKR Batter Replied

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday pulled off a terrific victory, riding on Rinku Singh’s super knock that will be remembered and talked about for years. With 28 required off the last five balls, the Uttar Pradesh batter smashed five consecutive sixes to snatch victory from the jaws of reigning champions Gujarat Titans. Rinku scored a 21-ball 48 not-out, including six sixes and one four, aiding KKR beat GT by 3 wickets in one of the rollicking finishes.

Chasing 205 was never going to be easy for the Knight Riders. Despite a 40-ball 83 from Venkatesh Iyer, the Nitish Rana-led side looked nowhere closer to victory after stand-in GT captain Rashid Khan had almost sealed the deal with the first hat-trick of this season. But Rinku’s five sixes were meant to be hit in the last over, making it the most sensational final over in IPL history.

Like any other KKR fan, the team’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan was also on the night cloud after Rinku’s phenomenal stroke play. Taking it to Twitter, the Bollywood superstar shared a poster of his recently-released film Pathaan with the KKR batter’s face morphed on it.

“JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir," Shah Rukh tweeted.

In reply, Rinku thanked the KKR boss for his constant support.

“Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support," Rinku replied.

If there was heartbreak at the end of their nervous chase against Lucknow Super Giants last year when he hit a 15-ball 40 with KKR needing 21 from the last over, there was light at the end of the tunnel for Rinku who did one better on Sunday with praise coming from all corners.

Not being able to take his side over the line certainly left a lasting impression as Rinku recalled it on Sunday.

“(I) had the belief that I could do it. Last year I was in a similar situation in Lucknow. Had the belief back then too. Didn’t think too much out there. Those shots just happened one after the other. That last one was back of the hand, and I struck it off the back foot," he said.

