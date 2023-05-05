IPL 2023: JioCinema Invites Fans to TATA Fan Parks in Amravati, Gaya, Panipat, Hazaribagh, Salem, and Jamnagar

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League, will invite fans to the TATA IPL Fan Parks at Amravati, Gaya, Panipat, Hazaribagh, Salem, and Jamnagar, on May 6-7.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Likely to Host India vs Pakistan Clash - Report

JioCinema will live-stream the IPL 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at 3:30 PM and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM at the Amravati, Gaya, Panipat, Hazaribagh, and Salem TATA IPL Fan Parks. The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Kings game at 3:30 PM and Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at 7:30 PM will be live-streamed at the Jamnagar TATA IPL Fan Park. Gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards on both days.

Access to the TATA IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens. The Fan Parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

Advertisement

Last month, JioCinema introduced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives fans a chance to win one car every match enhancing their experience while watching the TATA IPL vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Over 36 people have driven home a spanking new car in the contest to date.

Also Read | KL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery, Won’t Participate in WTC Final Against Australia

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have picked up from where they left off last season and currently top the standings with 12 points from 9 outings, having registered 6 wins and 3 losses this season.

They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants, who have 11 points this campaign from 10 games, and stand ahead of Chennai Super Kings by virtue of their superior net run rate after the two teams had to settle for a point each following the washed-out game at the Ekana Stadium.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings have 10 points in their kitty this season after 9 outings, with the exception of Punjab, who have played 10 games already.

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the 8th position with 8 points from 10 engagements, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, who have 6 points each from 9 games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here