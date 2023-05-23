JioCinema Sets World Record as Concurrent Viewership Clocks 2.5 Crore During GT vs CSK Match

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday night at Chepauk. The victory took MS Dhoni & Co into the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Meanwhile, the GT vs CSK face-off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership on JioCinema on Tuesday night. The final over of the second innings of the match witnessed a concurrent viewership of a staggering 2.5 crore on JioCinema which is now a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers. The numbers have shattered the previous best – 2.4 crore concurrent viewers, registered during the CSK versus RCB match on April 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the fans shared screenshots of the streaming on social media. Here are some of them:

JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers. In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day. The total video views on the platform have already crossed over 1300 crore video views, setting a world record.

The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers through IPL on a daily basis. The average streaming time per match per viewer has already zoomed past 60 minutes. JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views.

In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has roped in 26 marquee sponsors - the highest ever for any sporting event.