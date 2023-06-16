Watch: Joe Root's Stunning Reverse Scoop for a Six Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Joe Root is not usually associated with unorthodox shots but we have entered the era of ‘Bazball’ and anything is possible. One of the finest Test batters of all times, Root played a mind-boggling reverse scoop for a six on Day 1 of the first Test between England and Australia.

Ashes 2023 got underway at Edgbaston on June 16 as England hosted their arch-rivals Australia and former Test skipper Root struck a scintillating hundred, helping them past the 350-run mark.

The 32-year-old stood like a wall against the attack of Australian bowlers, keeping one end busy while wickets continued to fall from the other side. En route his gritty knock, there were plenty of shots that showed Root’s class, including a reverse scoop, or ‘ramp’ shot which ended up going away for a maximum.

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023: Joe Root Keeps England Rolling as Australia Eye Comeback

Shortly after Tea, Root faced off against Scott Boland in the 53rd over of the hosts’ innings. On the penultimate ball of the over, Boland delivered a fuller delivery outside off, however, Root had already made up his mind to execute the reserve scoop. He lifted the ball over the fielders at third man and it went the complete distance.

Check out reactions of fans to Joe Root’s scintillating shot:

Joe Root would continue to entertain the home crowd as he closed in on his century, as England troubled Australian bowlers all day.

