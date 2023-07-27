Massive Boost For England, Jofra Archer 'On Course' to be Fully Fit Before ODI World Cup 2023

Speedster Jofra Archer will reportedly become fit to play before England begin their title defence in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, set to be hosted in India later this year. The inclusion of Archer, who played a pivotal role in England’s triumphant run in the 2019 World Cup, will certainly bolster the pace attack of the reigning champions.

It was Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace who shared the updates about Archer’s fitness, according to a report by an English outlet. During an interaction on BBC Radio 5 Live, Farbrace said that Archer “is going well and on course for the World Cup."

Paul Farbrace also seemed hopeful of Archer becoming a crucial component of the English bowling unit in the upcoming years. “I think England will have to get the best out of Archer if he is to go to the next Ashes series," Farbrace added.

Owing to frequent injury issues, Jofra Archer has been quite inconsistent in the England squad over the last two years. Since making his debut for the Three Lions in 2019, the 28-year-old has played only 13 Tests, 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is. Archer first picked up an injury in early 2020 when he sustained a stretch fracture on his right elbow that made him sidelined for the first half of the season. In 2021, the fast bowler had to undergo surgery after suffering a freak injury.

Archer also missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a stress injury on his back. He returned to action during a limited-over series against South Africa in January this year, while also participating in franchise tournaments like SA20 and Indian Premier League (IPL). While playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the stress fracture on Archer’s right elbow once again recurred, ruling him out of the tournament. It also forced him to miss the ongoing Ashes series on home soil.

