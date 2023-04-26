Jofra Archer Left Mumbai Indians Camp for a Minor Elbow Surgery in Belgium - Report

The elbow injury, that kept Jofra Archer out of action for more than a year, seems to have returned to trouble him. After featuring in Mumbai Indians’ campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the England pacer missed out on four straight games before taking the field against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 22. Head coach Mark Boucher cited “a little niggle" as the reason behind Archer’s absence but now, it has been learned that the right-arm quick had paid a visit to an elbow specialist in Belgium and got a ‘little procedure’ done.

According to The Telegraph, Archer travelled to Belgium for minor surgery, his fifth in 25 months, on his troublesome right elbow. The English daily also stated that the development has been confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer had visited his specialist in Belgium. It is understood that, after assessment by the specialist, Archer underwent what sources describe as ‘a minor procedure’, before returning to India," the report said.

Archer got back in MI colours on Saturday against Punjab and didn’t seem to be in discomfort as he bowled all his four overs and even clicked 145kmph at regular intervals. He was then rested for the next fixture against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, which the team lost by 55 runs. As per the reports, he is set to return to action this weekend against Rajasthan Royals.

It has also been learned that the ECB medical team has been in constant touch with its counterpart in the MI camp as it has been just a few months since Archer made a comeback following stress fractures to his elbow and then his back.

The right-arm quick had a torrid time in 2021 as he suffered persistent elbow problems, which were eventually diagnosed as a stress fracture, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and Ashes. The same year, he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a whopping sum of Rs 8 crore in the mega auctions. Earlier this year, he also played for the franchise’s Cape Town branch in the new SA20.

Archer’s condition is constantly being monitored as he would be joining the English Test squad for the Ashes after the conclusion of the IPL. Meanwhile, Sussex has indicated that the pacer might not play any first-class cricket for them before the much-awaited series against Australia at home.

