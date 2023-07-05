John Wright Birthday: Did You Know Why New Zealand Cricket Legend was Called ‘Shake’?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN WRIGHT: One of the finest batters ever to represent the New Zealand cricket team, John Wright was his country’s first player to breach the 4000-run mark in Test cricket. Born on July 5, 1954, Wright made his debut in international cricket in 1978. The left-handed opening batter capped off his Test career scoring 5334 runs having played in 148 innings.
In ODIs, the Kiwi has 3891 runs under his belt in 149 matches. Overall, he notched 13 centuries and 47 half centuries in international cricket. As Wright celebrates his 69th birthday today, it is time to take a look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary cricketer
Happy Birthday John Wright: Lesser-known Facts
- John Wright hails from Darfield, a township on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand.
- Wright made his county debut for Derbyshire in 1977, a year before his international debut in 1978.
- Wright retired from international cricket in 1993.
- Following his retirement, Wright had ventured into sales.
- He was nicknamed ‘Shake’ due to his adhesive looking batting.
- He became just the second player in the history of Test cricket to score eight runs one ball.
- Wright scored those runs by slamming one boundary and gathering four overthrows.
- At his peak, Wright succeeded in scoring centuries against all the teams he played against.
- At the fag end of his career, Wright adopted an unorthodox stance.
- He handled coaching duties of the Kent County Cricket Club.
- John Wright was appointed as India coach ahead of Zimbabwe series in 2000.
- He was Indian cricket team’s first foreign coach.
- During his tenure as India head coach, Wright formed a superb chemistry with the then skipper Sourav Ganguly.
- John Wright had coached the New Zealand cricket team from 2010 to 2012.
- As New Zealand head coach, Wright helped the Kiwis in guiding to their first Test victory in Australia in 26 years.
- Wright played in 82 Test Matches before retiring from the red ball format in 1993.
- In Test cricket, Wright recorded an average of 37.82.
- Wright achieved his highest Test score of 185 against India.
- Wright ended his ODI career one year before in 1992.
- In ODIs, he scored 3891 at an average of 26.46.
