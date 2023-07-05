John Wright Birthday: Did You Know Why New Zealand Cricket Legend was Called ‘Shake’?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN WRIGHT: One of the finest batters ever to represent the New Zealand cricket team, John Wright was his country’s first player to breach the 4000-run mark in Test cricket. Born on July 5, 1954, Wright made his debut in international cricket in 1978. The left-handed opening batter capped off his Test career scoring 5334 runs having played in 148 innings.

In ODIs, the Kiwi has 3891 runs under his belt in 149 matches. Overall, he notched 13 centuries and 47 half centuries in international cricket. As Wright celebrates his 69th birthday today, it is time to take a look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary cricketer