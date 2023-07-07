'See ya Smudge': Jonny Bairstow Makes Steve Smith Furious During Day 2 of Third Ashes Test - WATCH

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith and England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow exchanged some words during the Day 2 of third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Things got a bit heated up between the two players when Smith got out in the third session on Friday. The talismanic Aussie batter has already been facing the heat of the English crowd in the series as every time he enters in the middle to bat they welcomed him with big boos.

Bairstow got in the head of Smith when Moeen Ali got the better of him cheaply on second day of the Headingley Test. Smith charged down the ground in an attempt to play the big shot but failed to time it well and got caught but Ben Duckett inside the circle for just two runs.

After the catch, Bairstow gave a send-off to Smith and said," See ya Smudge." The Australian batter got miffed by it and replied to the wicketkeeper, “What was that mate." When Bairtsow ignore it, Smith shouted at him and said, “Hey," The English wicketkeeper replied, “I said, cheers see ya later."

Smith took the long walk back towards the pavilion with disappointment on his face.

Meanwhile, Smith was Moeen’s 200th Test wicket as he earlier got the better of Marnus Labuschagne in the same session.