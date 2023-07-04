Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Old Video of Jonny Bairstow Waiting for Batter to Move Before Stumping Him Goes Viral

An old video from a County Championship showing Jonny Bairstow effecting a cheeky stumping to dismiss Samit Patel has gone viral

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Samit Patel (left) was punished for being careless. (Screengrab)
Samit Patel (left) was punished for being careless. (Screengrab)

Several current and former England cricketers have expressed their annoyance at the turn of events during the morning session of Lord’s Test against Australia culminating in the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow. The ghost of ‘Spirit of Cricket’ has been summoned and demand of a ‘fulsome apology’ to address the simmering tensions between the two teams has been made.

Stuart Broad has defended England’s anger over Australia not withdrawing the appeal after they punished Bairstow for venturing out of his crease after incorrectly assuming that the over had ended.

Users on social media though continue to point similar if not identical infringes from the English team in the past while pointing out their apparent ‘hypocrisy’.

In one such instance, an old video has been shared where Bairstow can be seen effecting a delayed stumping to get rid of Samit Patel during a County Championship fixture in 2014.

The video is from County Championship Division One contest between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire played at Trent Bridge.

Bairstow, the Yorkshire wicketkeeper, after collecting the ball which was left alone by Patel, batting on 25, waited for a moment before the Nottinghamshire batter ended up lifting backfoot and quickly took the bails off before appealing for a stumping.

The decision was referred to the TV umpire who ruled in the favour of the fielding team leaving Patel dejected.

The dismissal didn’t break any rule and was correctly adjudged out with the batter incorrectly assuming the ball was dead before lifting his boot off the crease.

Broad, in his column for the Daily Mail, has argued that Bairstow wasn’t trying to gain any advantage by straying out of his crease and therefor, it’s a solid ground for the appeal to be withdrawn.

    • Users are pointing out how Patel wasn’t also taking any advantage when the bails were disturbed and neither Bairstow nor Joe Root withdrew the appeal.

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 13:39 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:39 IST
