Jos Buttler Third-fastest to 3000 Runs in IPL History

Jos Buttler reached the milestone of 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during match number 17 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - LIVE

The swashbuckling Englishman became the third-fastest to reach 3000 runs in IPL, in terms of innings and is the 21st batter to reach the landmark. Buttler is the first Englishman to reach the milestone and the sixth overseas player, after David Warner, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Kieron Pollard, to do so.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Fastest to 3,000 IPL runs in terms of innings taken -

75 - Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle 80 - KL Rahul

KL Rahul 85 - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler 94 - David Warner

David Warner 94 - Faf du Plessis

Advertisement

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Buttler reached his 19th IPL fifty, off 34 balls.

Buttler has the second-best strike rate among cricketers when reaching the landmark - of 151.08, bettered only by AB de Villiers, who has a strike rate of 151.68.

In fact, Buttler has scored over 2,400 runs for the RR, having represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League. The Englishman has 15 fifties and five hundreds to his name in IPL. Only Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson are the two other players has have scored more than 3,000 IPL runs for the Rajasthan Royals. Four of his centuries came in the 2022 season, when he won the Orange Cap, after RR retained him for INR 10 crores. He had become only the third batter after Virat Kohli and David Warner to get more than 800 runs in an IPL season.

In IPL 2023, Buttler already has scored two fifties and is in the race for the Orange Cap.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here