‘It’s Not About the Runs, But How He…’: Kumar Sangakkara’s Heart-warming Praise for Skipper Sanju Samson | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara heaped praise on captain Sanju Samson after guiding his team to a sensational 32-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. It was a dominant performance from Rajasthan as Samson led his team well while defending the 203-run target. Royals are currently placed at the top of the points table with 10 points in 8 matches as Samson continues to impress many with his leadership abilities. Last year, he led the team to the final of the tournament, while this season Royals are getting closer to the playoff spot.

Sangakkara was highly impressed with Samson’s approach in batting as he gave a speech in the dressing room after the team’s victory where he mentioned that Jos Buttler has observed the selfless attitude of the RR skipper.

“Skipper, thank you for going in. I think when you watch Sanju bat, one of the things that Jos has made this observation before that he always plays for the side. Not about the runs, but it’s about he scores those. He showed the intent, he led by example. So I thought, irrespective of the runs, the tone that you set and the example that you set is great for the rest of your side to follow. So, brilliant skip. Well played," Sangakkara said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s attacking fifty (77 off 43) was well complemented by clinical bowling performances of the spin duo - Adam Zampa (3-22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-35) as Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

With this win, Rajasthan reclaimed the top spot in the points table with five victories in 8 matches, while CSK, who also have the same number of points, dropped down to the third spot after the loss.

Jaiswal’s fifty propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Jaiswal, the likes of Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) contributed to the Royals’ big score on a batting-friendly pitch.

