'Josh Hazlewood to Replace Scott Boland, David Warner Will Open': Pat Cummins Ahead of Fourth Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins has announced that pacer Josh Hazlewood will replace Scott Boland in the team’s playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test match against England in Manchester. Australia lost the third Test match by three wickets at Headingly which allowed England to make a comeback in the series.

The first three matches of the Ashes 2023 turned out to be thrilling contests as both teams gave their all and the fourth match starting from Wednesday will be crucial to decide the fate of the series.

Ahead of the Manchester Test, Cummins said that they will retain the same top-order.

“Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top order will stay the same," Cummins said.

Cummins backed out of form David Warner and backed him to do well in the fourth Test as he was impressed with the southpaw’s approach in the first two Tests.

“Davey didn’t have his best game last week at Headingley, but prior to that, he has looked really good. He has had three 50-run (opening) partnerships, which can be rare over in England," Cummins added.

The fast bowler added: “We back Davey, absolutely. We know how tough it can be to open over here. He’s doing all the right things, he’s shown some great signs and I’m sure a big score is just around the corner."

Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green could replace Murphy after the novice spinner bowled just 9.3 overs at Headingley following Nathan Lyon’s tour-ending calf injury in the second Test at Lord’s.

“Part of the conversation is how do two all-rounders fit in, is spin going to be important this week?" the Australia captain said.

“We’ve played games with one quick, we’ve played some games with heaps of quicks. It’s all really conditions-based.