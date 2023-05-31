'Always Out There First and Leaves Last': Josh Hazlewood Praises Virat Kohli's Work Ethic Ahead of WTC Final

He has majorly faced Virat Kohli as an opponent but for two IPL seasons in a row now, star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been a teammate of Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore and has praised the batting superstar for his work ethic.

Hazlewood left IPL 2023 early because of a ‘minor side soreness’, the latest of various fitness battles he has been waging in the past few months. He though has been passed fit by Cricket Australia for the ICC World Test Championship final starting June 7 in London.

“I think it’s probably how hard he (Kohli) works (that stands out). His fitness first of all - and then his skill work and batting and fielding in particular," said Hazlewood on what makes Kohli better than the rest of his peers.

“He is always out there (training) first and leaves last and the intensity he trains at all the time is at such a high level it drags everyone else along for the ride. That can leak on to the other players and improve them as well," Hazlewood added.

Hazlewood was also impressed Mohammed Siraj who finished the IPL season as RCB’s leading wicket-taker.

“I was a bit late getting there (to IPL), but before then he (Siraj) was on fire. He is up there at the top of the wickets every time, and the economy rate was probably the thing as bowling at Chinnaswamy is impossible sometimes and he was going at six or six-and-a-half an over. His control was great and he is bowling well," Hazlewood said.

Having played as many as 15 Tests against India, Hazlewood is looking forward to the challenge of playing the Asian giants at a neutral venue.

The 32-year-old boasts of an impressive record in Test cricket against India, having taken 36 wickets in eight games so far. He has five five-wicket hauls against them, the most he has than against any other team.

“It is a strange stat that as I think I have just played a lot of cricket against them. What is going to be interesting is playing them here in England. It is going to be interesting for both teams how they go about it and how different it is to playing them in Australia or in India as typically you only play them there," he said.

Hazlewood says he’s fit and looking forward to the contest.

“My fitness is pretty good and it is just a matter of ticking off every session from here until that date (June 7) basically. We will probably have anywhere from three to four more sessions - bat versus ball and then a couple of longer days in the nets as well or centre wicket down in London - so it is just ticking off those last few boxes and pulling up well from every session," he said.

“It was pretty close (to full pace today). I came down for a little bowl yesterday just to loosen up and to get a bit more out of today’s session, so it is feeling good. It is always good to get the first one out of the way and when we get to London we will steam in," he added.