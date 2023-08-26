Trends :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Josh Tongue Ruled Out of England Squad for New Zealand T20Is, Chris Jordan Named Replacement

Chris Jordan is England's leading wicket-taker in T20s with 96 wickets in 87 matches.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

IANS

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 19:54 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

England pacer Chris Jordan (AFP Image)
England pacer Chris Jordan (AFP Image)

England fast-bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England’s upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to an injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Jordan as his replacement in the 15-man squad.

Tongue, 25, was set to feature in England’s white-ball matches for the first time after playing in Tests against Ireland and Australia in the home summer. The right-arm pacer took 10 wickets in playing two Tests while impressing everyone with his pace and movement.

He now joins fellow uncapped bowler John Turner in pulling out of T20Is against New Zealand due to injury. Jordan is England’s leading wicket-taker in T20s with 96 wickets in 87 matches.

England will begin the four-match T20I series with the opening game against New Zealand at Chester-Le-Street from Wednesday. It will be followed by matches in Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham on September 1, 3 and 5.

The ECB also said left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone will be missing the upcoming season of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia after dislocating her right shoulder. Sophie, 24, hurt her shoulder during warm-up for Manchester Originals’ last match of The Hundred on Wednesday.

    • She was helped off the field at Old Trafford and taken to hospital for further scans on the injured shoulder. “Ecclestone has sustained a dislocated right shoulder. After scans and assessment, she will miss for the Women’s Big Bash League," added the ECB.

    Sophie, the top-ranked bowler in ODIs and T20Is, was already been rested for England’s upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting from August 31, with no timeframe available on her return to the sport.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: August 26, 2023, 19:54 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 19:54 IST
