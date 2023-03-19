'Just Giving the Singles to Her and Watching It': Smriti Mandhana Mesmerised Over Sophie's 'Devine' Knock

Sophie Devine lit up the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against Gujarat Giants with a blistering knock as Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an 8-wicket in match no. 16 on Saturday. Chasing a challenging 189-run target, the New Zealand batter fired 99 runs off just 36 deliveries, with the help of 9 boundaries and 8 sixes.

After wreaking havoc at the Brabourne Stadium, Devine became the top scorer in WPL with 266 runs to take the Orange Cap. She surpassed Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning who is now second in the standings with 239 runs.

Devine muscled her way to her half-century off just 20 balls, hitting six boundaries and four maximums as she gave RCB a big start along with skipper Smriti Mandhana. The New Zealander overpowered Gujarat Giants, who had put up a big total of 188/4 in their 20 overs thanks to a superb fifty by Laura Wolvaardt (68 of 42) who shared two half-century partnerships with S Meghana (31 off 32) and Ashleigh Gardner (41 off 26).

While taking the Orange Cape, Devine said it always makes her feel good to beat Meg Lanning in anything. Speaking at the post-match presentation, she opened up on her ferocious knock and hoped that her team remains in the playoff race.

“I was in the zone tonight, milestones don’t get to me so at 99 it wasn’t about a drop and run, it was about getting the team home earlier. Hopefully, we can still be in the run for the playoffs," said Sophie Devine at the presentation ceremony.

“I think I’ve got used to the conditions now, having watched a few games and I’m learning every day. It perhaps helps that I’m a bit older. Massive credit to the bowlers earlier, conditions were tough with minimal swing and no spin. They’ve done a lot of hard work today," she added.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana heaped massive praise on her opening partner and said it was great watching her smash those big sixes from the other end.

“Just two words - SOPHIE DEVINE. My job was very easy, just giving the singles to her and watching it, could have done with some popcorn. Some of the sixes were really massive," said Mandhana.

The win maintained RCB’s chances of making it to the playoffs as they moved to the fourth spot, ahead of the Giants who too have four points but have an inferior Net Run Rate. With UP Warriorz ending Mumbai Indians’ unbeaten run, RCB’s win sealed Delhi Capital’s place in the playoffs, joining MI in the knockout stage.

