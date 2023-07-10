Lucknow Super Giants Likely to Appoint Justin Langer as Head Coach Ahead of Next IPL Campaign

The former Australian coach, Justin Langer could be looking at his next stint with a side in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants has been linked to the Australian coach and depending on negotiations, he could very well start in the upcoming season of the IPL 2024.

As far as Langer’s experience in the T20 format goes, he has coached the Australian team to a T20 World Cup title in 2021 which was hosted in the UAE as well as Big Bash League side, Perth Scorchers to win 3 titles in 4 seasons.

Langer would succeed Andy Flower, the former captain of Zimbabwe took charge as coach of the Lucknow franchise and has led the team to the IPL playoffs in both seasons, but they couldn’t go past the Eliminator in any of the two occasions.

Langer had taken up the role as head coach for Australia during turbulent times when Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended for being caught ball-tampering during Australia’s tour of South Africa.

Despite suffering a home series loss to India in the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2021. Langer managed to win big by leading the Australians to their maiden T20 World Cup trophy which was hosted in the United Arab Emirates.

He even coached the side to win the Ashes and took his side to the top in the test rankings as well.

His exit as coach of Australia was controversial as reports had come out regarding his micromanaging behaviour and the lack of relationship he maintained with the Cricket Australia Board.

Another reason was the fact that Cricket Australia only offered Langer a short-term contract renewal offer which Langer was surprised to see. But eventually, he submitted his resignation.

Langer was followed by Andrew McDonald as the coach of Australia.