Kane Williamson Unlikely to Feature in ODI World Cup After Hurting His Knee During IPL 2023

Kane Williamson will unlikely be part of this year’s ODI World Cup in India after the New Zealand captain hurt his knee while representing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Williamson will have to undergo surgery on his right knee and the rehabilitation timelines mean he won’t be part of the marquee tournament to be played in October-November.

Under Williamson, New Zealand have twice finished ODI World Cup runners-up on successive occasions - in 2015 and 2019.

Williamson underwent scans on Tuesday and they’ve confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 32-year-old was fielding at the deep square leg boundary when he leapt high to take a catch of CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. He managed to prevent the six but the ball slipped out of his hands before bouncing off the turf to hit boundary cushions for a four.

Williamson landed awkwardly on his right knee and looked in considerable pain before hobbling off the field. He was subsequently ruled out from the season.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that," Williamson said.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab. It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible. I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months." he added.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Williamson’s injury is a blow to the team’s plans but he hasn’t given up hopes of his availiblity.

“You take Kane the player for a start, but then Kane the leader and the person he is within our group as well, it’s a huge spanner in the works for us. We haven’t given up hope that he might be right but at this stage it does look unlikely. Our first thoughts are with Kane at the moment, it’s a tough time for him, it’s not an injury you expect…it hits you pretty hard," Stead said.

