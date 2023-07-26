Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'People Were Scared of West Indies': Kapil Dev Cannot Believe Two-time Champions Haven't Qualified for ODI World Cup

'People Were Scared of West Indies': Kapil Dev Cannot Believe Two-time Champions Haven't Qualified for ODI World Cup

The ODI World Cup 2023 in India will be without the West Indies for the first time in its history.

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Kapil Dev-led India defeated West Indies in 1983 to win their first ODI world cup. (Reuters Photo)
Kapil Dev-led India defeated West Indies in 1983 to win their first ODI world cup. (Reuters Photo)

India legend Kapil Dev played in an era when West Indies dominated world cricket. The Windies of the old were a cricket powerhouse, winning the first two ODI World Cups before they were dethroned by India under the captaincy of Kapil in 1983 as they created history.

So it’s natural that the allrounder is still trying to come to terms with the fact that for the first time in the ODI world cup history, West Indies will not be taking part having failed to qualify earlier this year.

West Indies took part in the ODI World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe and failed to finish among the top-two teams of the event. Sri Lanka and Netherlands punched their tickets for the marquee event which will be held in India in October -November this year.

Advertisement

“I still can’t believe it," Kapil was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“People were so scared of the West Indies. 40 years down, they have not qualified. In my mind, I didn’t imagine I would see a day like this," he added.

Kapil says he never thought his team will be adored even today for having defied the odds to win the world title in 1983.

“We still pinch ourselves. We had never imagined we would get so much love," he said.

Since that momentous event, India have lifted the title once more under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2011 when they also became the first team to be crowned world champions at home.

India are again hosting the event after a gap of 12 years and Kapil says they will be the favourites.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ashes 2023 Highlights: Australia Take Day 1 Honours in Fifth Test After Mitchell Starc's Heroics

    • “India will enter the tournament as a favourite, it has always been the case. It depends on how the team deals with the expectations of fans. They are yet to announce the final team of players for India but I hope they are fully prepared," said the former India captain.

    India will being their world cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 13:40 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 13:40 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App