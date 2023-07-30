'Why Can't You Talk to Sunil Gavaskar?': Kapil Dev Says Indian Cricketers Have Become Arrogant With More Money

Recently, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had recalled how he had himself approached Virender Sehwag once advising him to avoid taking a leg-stump guard as he wasn’t scoring too many runs. He also once asked Mayank Agarwal to shorten his backlift during breakfast.

Gavaskar has stopped doing so and not because of ego but since the Indian team already has a head coach in Rahul Dravid and a batting coach in Vikram Rathour and the former captain doesn’t want to confuse cricketers with too much information.

However, legendary allrounder Kapil Dev, a former teammate of Gavaskar, feels that the cricketers should themselves approach those who have played and been associated with the game for a long time.

Advertisement

Kapil claims that today, cricketers are very confident about themselves but arrogance has creeped in which gives them the belief that they know everything.

“What’s good about the young players is that they are very confident. The negative part is that they think they know everything. They think they don’t have to seek advice from anyone. An experienced person can always help, even if he has not played the modern game," Kapil told The Week.

He attributed the change in attitude to players earning fat paychecks today but advises that there’s no harm in approaching someone like Gavaskar when you are struggling with your game.

“Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can’t you talk? Why should there be ego? They feel they are good enough. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody, who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, won’t hurt. He knows which side the grass grows and where the sun comes out from," Kapil said.