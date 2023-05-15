'King and Future King’: Picture of Virat Kohli Interacting with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Jaipur is Going Viral

Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is the talk of the town these days. The young opener is in red-hot form and has played a huge role in his team’s success of late. However, Yashasvi couldn’t contribute much with the bat in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sunday. The batting sensation was dismissed for a two-ball duck and Rajasthan went on to lose the crucial match by 112 runs.

Nevertheless, Yashasvi managed to have an in-depth interaction with star India batter Virat Kohli after the match.

The IPL tweeted a video of the meeting between Yashasvi and Virat. It is quite possible that Yashasvi was picking Virat’s brains about how he could improve his game further.

The intriguing clip has gained traction on social media and has recorded close to 250,000 views on the microblogging site. While sharing the video, IPL wrote, “As special as it gets. ?? ?????????? ??????????? ft. Virat Kohli & Yashasvi Jaiswal."

Under this tweet, fans have praised the former India captain for his tremendous gesture and for imparting valuable tips.

A fan wrote, “King and future king."

Another fan tweeted, “Once a teacher always a teacher King Kohli."

“Beauty of IPL," read one tweet.

Last week, Virat Kohli had praised Yashasvi Jaiswal on Instagram when he had smashed a match-winning 98 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Kohli wrote on his Instagram Story, “Wow, this is some of the best batting I’ve seen in a while. What a talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal."

In that match against Kolkata, Yashasvi showcased his class by registering the fastest-ever IPL fifty. The 21-year-old blunted the formidable bowling attack of Kolkata and scored 98 runs in just 47 balls. Although Yashasvi missed out on a hundred, fans were mighty impressed with his exhibition of high-quality T20 batsmanship.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to stay in the race for the playoffs by securing their largest margin of victory away from home on Sunday. The 2016 finalists have now improved their net run rate and climbed to fifth place on the points table. Royal Challengers will be looking to win their remaining two matches and seal their place in the playoffs.