Watch: India Legends Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 1983 World Cup Triumph '35,000 Feet up in The Air'

Indian cricket legends, who were part of the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, celebrated the 40th anniversary of their momentous achievement.

India, led by Kapil Dev, defeated West Indies by 43 runs at The Lord’s on June 25th, 1983.

On Sunday, Kirti Azaad shared a glimpse of the celebrations.

The Indian cricketing heroes of the 1983 World Cup were travelling as part of Adani Group’s ‘Jeetenge Hum’ campaign, which encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one and rally behind Team India to celebrate past heroes as well as get behind Team India ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.

Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centres on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."