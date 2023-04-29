KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

After enduring four defeats on a trot, Kolkata Knight Riders tasted a win in their last match. The Purple Knights will aim to continue the momentum when they take on high-flying Gujarat Giants in the coming appearance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The game is slated to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29 at 3:30 PM IST.

The last time when Kolkata and Gujarat clashed against each other, Rinku Singh stole the show in Ahmedabad. The batter took down Gujarat pacer Yash Dayal with five back-to-back sixes in the last over, recording one of the greatest run-chases in IPL history. The Titans will eye for a sweeter revenge in the return face-off. A victory in the match can take Gujarat directly to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Kolkata are still searching for a place among the top four and currently have 6 points in 8 games.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: Jason Roy, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rinku Singh

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, David Wiese

Bowlers: Suyash Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Sunil Narine

KKR vs GT Probable XIs:

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

KKR vs GT Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Aarya Desai

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here