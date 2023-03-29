KKR Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Kolkata Knight Riders Team

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have a big task ahead of themselves to claim the third title as they will miss the services of skipper Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming season. Iyer is set to undergo back surgery and will miss competitive cricket for more than two months. While KKR have named Nitish Rana as the interim captain in the absence of Iyer. It will be also the first season of Chandrakanth Pandit as a coach in IPL and all eyes will be on his tactics in the cash-rich league after his tremendous record at domestic cricket.

KKR failed to play consistent cricket last season and finished seventh on the points table while they made some notable additions to their squad this season with Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur being the star inclusions. Shakib Al Hasan also returned to the KKR camp.

KKR open their campaign against Punjab Kings at Mohali before hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in their home town of Kolkata.

The Caribbean players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be the players to watch out for once again even after spending more than a decade at KKR.

KKR Full Schedule IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

