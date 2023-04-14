KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket: Captain, Probable XIs, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered their first win the current season of Indian Premier League. The Aiden Markram-led side had struggled in their first two matches, especially when it came to putting up a big score.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will be looking to put their performance woes behind when they cross swords with a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 14, at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata are buoyed by two consecutive wins and the performance of players like Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur who have helped them cross the victory line this season thanks to sparkling individual performances.

The two-time IPL winners will be keen to improve their position on the points table as well.

KKR vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming

The IPL 2023 fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live for free on the JioCinema app and website.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be played on April 14, Friday, at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nitish Rana

Vice-captain: Rinku Singh

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Marco Jansen, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Umesh Yadav

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravathy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

KKR vs SRH Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (captain), Litton Das, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma David Wiese, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Southee, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Vaibhav Arora.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (captain), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Umran Malik.

