KKR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs and Fantasy League Predictions of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

KKR vs CSK Dream11 IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to bounce back and return to winning ways after a hat-trick of defeats but they will face a tough challenge against high-flying Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Nitish Rana and Co. have failed to put up a collective effort on the field as the batting and bowling units failed to complement each other. In their last match against Delhi Capitals, the batting unit failed miserably while the bowlers led a sensational fightback. While before that in a couple of the matches, the batters played well but the bowling was underwhelming.

While that has not been the case for Chennai Super Kings who have won four of their six matches and are in third place on the points table. Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are performing consistently well for them with the bat while the bowlers have also been clinical in all three stages of the innings.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Varun Chakaravarthy

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Jason Roy, Devon Conway, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana

KKR vs CSK Probable XIs:

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

KKR vs CSK Full Squad-

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

