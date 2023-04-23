KKR vs CSK Latest Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings Jump to Top Spot; Siraj Takes Purple Cap And Du Plessis Extends Lead

It was a Super Sunday at IPL 2023 as two of the biggest stars of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - were in action. Kohli, the stand-in captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Dhoni, the forever captain of Chennai Super Kings, both tasted victories in their respective matches.

RCB got the better of Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium while CSK outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

IPL Points Table Update

CSK became the first team to 10 points this season after registering a comprehensive 49-run win over KKR. It was their fifth win of the season and they replaced RR at the top of the standings. RR are now second the table with eight points from seven matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

On the other hand, RCB registered their fourth win of the season which saw them climb up a spot to be placed fifth on the table now. They now have eight points from seven matches. As many as five teams now have eight points and are now separated by Net run-rate.

With their fifth defeat, KKR remained static at the eighth spot.

Orange Cap Holder

Faf du Plessis might not be fully fit as he’s now being used as an Impact Player for the second time in a row but it hasn’t stopped him from scoring runs. He struck a brilliant 62 off 39 with the help of eight fours and two sixes against RR.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

With that, Faf took his overall tally to 404 runs from seven matches at an excellent strike-rate of 165.30. He continues to keep hold of the Orange Cap.

Devon Conway, who scored his fourth fifty in a row has entered the race. He made 56 against KKR and has now 314 runs from seven matches to be placed second on the top run-getters list. David Warner (285), Virat Kohli (279) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (270) complete the top-five.

Purple Cap Holder

Mohammed Siraj now leads the race for the Purple Cap having taken one wicket against RR to take his tally to 13 wickets. While he has as many wickets as Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings, Siraj takes the top spot because of a better economy rate.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande complete the top-five wicket 12 wickets each.

