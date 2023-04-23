KKR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Dominant Chennai Super Kings Crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs

IPL 2023 Highlights, KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens for a 49-run win. Chasing 236, KKR managed 186/8 in 20 overs as CSK dominated the contest throughout for their fifth win of IPL 2023 which also took them to the top of the table.

Jason Roy tried to revive the KKR innings with a blistering fifty but Maheesh Theekshana removed him on 61 to keep CSK in control.

The hosts lost both their openers in the space of eight deliveries. First to exit was Sunil Narine in the very first over followed by N Jagadeesan. Nitish Rana tried to repair the damage but he fell for 27 leaving KKR struggling.

Ajinkya Rahane blasted an unbeaten 71 off 29 to help Chennai Super Kings to a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Devon Conway continued his superb form in IPL 2023 as he peeled off a fourth successive half-century. He made 56 before exiting. However, there was no respite for KKR bowlers as Rahane and Shivam Dube kept dealing in boundaries in the middle overs. Dube also scored a quickfire fifty.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad led another solid start for CSK as the visitors racked up 59 runs without the loss of a wicket in the Powerplay overs. The pair was separated after Suyash Sharma struck to clean up Gaikwad on 35.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the coin toss and decided his team will be fielding first citing dew as a factor later on during the chase. KKR have made a couple of changes to their playing XI from the last game – David Wiese and N Jagadeesan are in and out go Litton Das and Mandeep Singh. CSK captain MS Dhoni said he would’ve bowled first as well and reveals they are unchanged.

Kolkata Knight Riders have produced two remarkable comeback wins of IPL 2023. Both were triggered by stunning batting displays. The first one courtesy Shardul Thakur’s blazing fifty and the second thanks to Rinku Singh going berserk in the final over. Those two have been KKR’s only two wins of the season so far out of six attempts. In their last match they succumbed to struggling Delhi Capitals, a team that was on a five-match losing streak. Their biggest worry is an unsettled top-order. They are yet to find a pair of dependable openers having gone through the likes of N Jagadeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy and Litton Das. And barring Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku, their batting looks fragile.

Their latest challenge is Chennai Super Kings, a team that continued to put up impressive shows with signs of improvement. Having started the season with a defeat, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have been churning out solid performances having beaten RCB and SRH in their previous two matches with different players stepping up. They will be hoping that the trend continues.

However, for CSK the fitness of Ben Stokes remains a concern who in all likeliness will continue to watch the proceedings from the sidelines. He was been consigned to the bench after CSK’s first two matches of the season. Sisanda Malanga is another doubtful starter.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming reckons facing KKR at Eden Gardens is just the start of bigger challenges for his team. “Yes, big challenge is coming up. We’ve had a really good draw so far. But we are about to embark on a busy couple of weeks. So, we’re well aware of the challenges. The day games that we have this year are early in May. And it’s a real concern. So, we just have to wait for those and make sure that the medical staff which we have are very good to keep the guys hydrated,” Fleming said.

“But there’s no doubt about it. It’s a massive challenge. The afternoon games here, the last game in Delhi, I’ll be sitting inside, that’s for sure! We just gotta play well. It’s the same for both sides and it’s one of the challenges of doing well in the IPL,” he added.

