KKR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Dominant Chennai Super Kings Crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs

The ever-improving Chennai Super Kings put up a superb show at the Eden Gardens to outclass Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. A blinder of a knock from Ajinkya Rahane after quickfire fifties from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube powered CSK to a mammoth 235/4 in Kolkata after they were asked to bat first. Rahane was in sublime form as he smashed an unbeaten 71 off 29 with the help of six fours and five sixes. Conway made 56 off 40 while Dube and 50 off 21. And then CSK bowlers took over. Akash Singh and Tushar Deshpande struck in their first over to leave jolt KKR. The hosts lost both their openers in the space of eight balls. Nitish Rana tried rebuilding the innings but fell on 27. Then Jason Roya produced a counterattacking half-century but he fell on 61. Andre Russell failed yet again while Rinku Singh made an unbeaten fifty as KKR finished with 186/8 in 20 overs. With this win, CSK have become the first team this IPL to 10 points and they are now at the top of the standings.
Just a six in the final over of KKR innings, bowled by Matheesha Pathirana which brought up Rinku Singh’s half-century. KKR finish with 186/8. Chennai Super Kings have recorded a comprehensive 49-run win over their hosts tonight. Their fifth win of the season and they climb up to the top spot as well.
FIFTY! With a six, Rinku Singh brings up his half-century off just 30 deliveries.
Just three runs and a wicket in the 19th over, bowled by Maheesh Theekshana. KKR 180/8 in 19 overs. They need 56 off 6 deliveries. This is over for KKR.
WICKET! Devon Conway with a well-judged catch to get rid of Umesh Yadav on four. Umesh takes the aerial route and Conway dives forward to complete the catch at long-on. Maheesh Theekshana gets his second wicket. KKR 180/8 in 18.3 overs, chasing 236.
DROPPED! Umesh Yadav goes for a big shot and Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-on fails to hold onto a relatively easy catch. Umesh takes a couple. 13 runs and a wicket in the over of Tushar Deshpande. KKR 177/7 in 18 overs, chasing 236.
WICKET! Dhoni Review System at it again. The CSK captain rarely is wrong. Master. An appeal for lbw against David Wiese by Tushar Deshpande but the umpire turns it down. After carefully thinking, Dhoni goes upstairs. And guess what? It would have hit the stump. Another one bites the dust. KKR 171/7 in 17.3 overs, chasing 236.
Rinku Singh has been joined by David Wiese now in the middle. KKR need to score 72 off three overs. The task is very difficult but not impossible. CSK are the clear favourites.
OUT! Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost Andre Russell for 9. This is another big blow to their already flickering hopes. This one was bowled full and outside off by Matheesha Pathirana and Russell went after it with his full might but could only direct it as far as midwicket to be caught by Shivam Dube. KKR 162/6 in 16.4 overs, chasing 236.
A big over for Kolkata Knight Riders this one. 19 runs from it. Tushar Deshpande’s first two overs cost Chennai Super Kings just 11 runs but he has leaked 19 in his third. Rinku Singh clattered back-to-back fours before Andre Russell launched a short delivery over midwicket for a six. KKR 156/5 in 16 overs, chasing 236. Time-out.
WICKET! Maheesh Theekshana enjoyed that. After being clobbered for a couple of fours by Jason Roy, he gets his revenge. A carrom ball from Theekshana as Roy goes for a big shot but the ball sneaks past to crash-land on the stumps. Roy scored 61 off 29. KKR 135/5 in 14.3 overs, chasing 236.
Matheesha Pathirana continues. Eight runs from his second over including a boundary to Jason Roy. KKR 127/4 in 14 overs, chasing 236.
FIFTY! Jason Roy brings up a 19-ball half-century with a four off Maheesh Pathirana. This is the second fastest fifty of IPL 2023.
This one was turning into a good over for CSK with Ravindra Jadeja allowing just four runs off five deliveries. However, his sixth delivery was full and Rinku Singh went down on a knee to launch it over square leg region for a six. 10 runs from it. KKR 119/4 in 13 overs, chasing 236.
Maheesh Theekshana is back into the attack. And Jason Roy greets him with a four to deep midwicket. Sheer power on that shot from Roy. And when Theekshana fired one down the leg-side, Roy slammed it over midwicket for a six. 14 runs from it. KKR 109/4 in 12 overs, chasing 236.
Jason Roy continues to counterattack. This time he takes on Ravindra Jadeja by sending the ball soaring over midwicket for a six before a cut through point for four. Rinku Singh joins the fun by launching one over long-on for a six. 19 runs from the over. KKR 95/4 in 11 overs, chasing 236.
Matheesha Pathirana introduced into the attack now. A good first over from the slinger - just five runs in it. KKR need 160 off 60 now.
Five runs and a wicket in the first over of Ravindra Jadeja. KKR 71/4 in 9 overs, chasing 236.
WICKET! A big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders. Just when it looked they finally have got a hang of this chase, Chennai Super Kings have dented their hopes. A pull shot from Nitish Rana off Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch in the deep. Rana scored 27 off 20. KKR 70/4 in 8.2 overs, chasing 236.
Jason Roy takes on his England teammate Moeen Ali. It took him just one delivery to settle in as he unleashed a hat-trick of sixes. The first two over deep midwicket and the third employing a reverse sweep over deep point. 20 runs and a wicket in the over. KKR 66/3 in 8 overs, chasing 236.
WICKET! The umpire raises his finger quickly as Moeen Ali has trapped Venkatesh Iyer LBW with his first delivery of the match. This one was full and Iyer went for the sweep. Missed the shot and was the ball crashed onto his pad. Iyer went for the review. No spike on ultra-edge and the ball tracker agreed with the on-field decision. KKR lose a review as well. Score 46/3 in 7.1 overs, chasing 236.
Akash Singh continues. His first delivery of the over is outside off to Nitish Rana and the KKR captain shuffles across to launch the ball over backward square leg region for a four. 8 runs from it. Akash finishes his spell: 1/29 from four overs. KKR 46/2 in 7 overs, chasing 236.
Spin introduced in Maheesh Theekshana. And a superb first over from the offie - just five run in it. KKR have managed just 38 runs in six overs besides losing two wickets as well. They need 198 off 84.
So finally KKR chase gathering some momentum. Akash Singh continues. His third delivery is short after first two resulted in no runs. Venkatesh Iyer pulls it away for a four. Akash bowls a bouncer and Iyer avoids it. The final delivery of the over is also short and litle wide and Nitish Rana pulls it away with ease for a four. 9 runs from it. KKR 33/2 in 5 overs, chasing 236.
Nitish Rana hits his first four of the innings in the over of Tushar Deshpande courtesy a thick outside edge to third man region. That turned out to be the only scoring shot in it. KKR 24/2 in 4 overs, chasing 236.
A productive over for Kolkata Knight Riders that should calm nerves in their dug-out. The in-form Venkatesh Iyer takes on Akash Singh as he first lofts the fourth delivery for a six and follows that with a flick for four. 11 runs from the over take KKR to 20/2 in 3 overs, chasing 236.
Finally something good happening for KKR. Captain Nitish Rana slams the final delivery of the Tushar Deshpande’s over for a six. 8 runs and a wicket in the over. KKR 9/2 in 2 overs, chasing 236.
WICKET! A horror of a start for KKR considering the big target they have to chase tonight. They have lost both their openers inside the first two overs. Tushar Deshpande bowls one outside off and N Jagadeesan slices it to third man region where Ravindra Jadeja takes a good low catch, makes it look easy. Jagadeesan scored 1. KKR 1/2 in 1.2 overs, chasing 236.
WICKET! Oh the ploy to open with Sunil Narine has failed for Kolkata. Akash Singh gets rid of him for a three-ball duck. An outswinger as Narine tries to go downtown. Steps out and is beaten on the outside edge. The off stump has been uprooted. KKR 1/1 in 0.4 overs, chasing 236.
Interesting. Kolkata Knight Riders are opening with N Jagadeesan and Sunil Narine. Akash Singh, left-arm pacer, is the Impact Player for CSK. He opens the attack. Target: 236. Here we go.
IPL 2023 Highlights, KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens for a 49-run win. Chasing 236, KKR managed 186/8 in 20 overs as CSK dominated the contest throughout for their fifth win of IPL 2023 which also took them to the top of the table.
Jason Roy tried to revive the KKR innings with a blistering fifty but Maheesh Theekshana removed him on 61 to keep CSK in control.
The hosts lost both their openers in the space of eight deliveries. First to exit was Sunil Narine in the very first over followed by N Jagadeesan. Nitish Rana tried to repair the damage but he fell for 27 leaving KKR struggling.
Ajinkya Rahane blasted an unbeaten 71 off 29 to help Chennai Super Kings to a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Devon Conway continued his superb form in IPL 2023 as he peeled off a fourth successive half-century. He made 56 before exiting. However, there was no respite for KKR bowlers as Rahane and Shivam Dube kept dealing in boundaries in the middle overs. Dube also scored a quickfire fifty.
Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad led another solid start for CSK as the visitors racked up 59 runs without the loss of a wicket in the Powerplay overs. The pair was separated after Suyash Sharma struck to clean up Gaikwad on 35.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the coin toss and decided his team will be fielding first citing dew as a factor later on during the chase. KKR have made a couple of changes to their playing XI from the last game – David Wiese and N Jagadeesan are in and out go Litton Das and Mandeep Singh. CSK captain MS Dhoni said he would’ve bowled first as well and reveals they are unchanged.
Kolkata Knight Riders have produced two remarkable comeback wins of IPL 2023. Both were triggered by stunning batting displays. The first one courtesy Shardul Thakur’s blazing fifty and the second thanks to Rinku Singh going berserk in the final over. Those two have been KKR’s only two wins of the season so far out of six attempts. In their last match they succumbed to struggling Delhi Capitals, a team that was on a five-match losing streak. Their biggest worry is an unsettled top-order. They are yet to find a pair of dependable openers having gone through the likes of N Jagadeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy and Litton Das. And barring Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku, their batting looks fragile.
Their latest challenge is Chennai Super Kings, a team that continued to put up impressive shows with signs of improvement. Having started the season with a defeat, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have been churning out solid performances having beaten RCB and SRH in their previous two matches with different players stepping up. They will be hoping that the trend continues.
However, for CSK the fitness of Ben Stokes remains a concern who in all likeliness will continue to watch the proceedings from the sidelines. He was been consigned to the bench after CSK’s first two matches of the season. Sisanda Malanga is another doubtful starter.
CSK coach Stephen Fleming reckons facing KKR at Eden Gardens is just the start of bigger challenges for his team. “Yes, big challenge is coming up. We’ve had a really good draw so far. But we are about to embark on a busy couple of weeks. So, we’re well aware of the challenges. The day games that we have this year are early in May. And it’s a real concern. So, we just have to wait for those and make sure that the medical staff which we have are very good to keep the guys hydrated,” Fleming said.
“But there’s no doubt about it. It’s a massive challenge. The afternoon games here, the last game in Delhi, I’ll be sitting inside, that’s for sure! We just gotta play well. It’s the same for both sides and it’s one of the challenges of doing well in the IPL,” he added.
