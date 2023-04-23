KKR vs CSK Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Online and on TV

KKR vs CSK Live Stream: Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 20223 match on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The two former IPL champions have shared an intense rivalry over the years in the mega cricket league. Chennai Super Kings will start favourite on Sunday as they have won four matches out of six this season while KKR have been struggling with just two wins in six matches. MS Dhoni’s CSK won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer with the ball while Devon Conway stood out from the batters.

On the other side, Kolkata have been struggling in the last few matches as they will enter the game after a hat-trick of defeats. Nitish Rana and Co. have to produce their A-game on the table against Chennai to snap the losing streak.

What date IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will take place on April 23, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

