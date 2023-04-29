KKR vs GT Highlights IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 Wickets

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Kolkata Knight Riders lose once again, Gujarat Titans make it another win, Vijay Shankar’s fifty does it for Gujarat, a stunning win. That’s it from us today, until next time, follow the SRH vs DC match live.
Vijay Shankar smashes fifty and takes Gujarat Titans to resounding win, Gujarat Titans win by 7 wickets.
Gujarat Titans reach 142/3 after 16 overs, Vijay Shankar batting at 21 off 16, David Miller batting at 29 off 15.
Gujarat Titans have reached 129/3 after 15 overs, Vijay Shankar is batting at 12 off 12, David Miller is batting at 26 off 13.
Gujarat Titans reach 111/3 after 14 overs, Vijay Shankar is batting at 7 off 9, David Miller batting at 13 off 10, GT need 69 runs in 36 balls.
Gujarat Titans have made a good recovery after losing two early wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders however have dominated this contest, GT 107/3 after 13.5 overs, Shankar batting 7 off 9, Miller batting at 9 off 9.
Big wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill departs, the GT opener was trying to get to his fifty with a maximum, instead holes out to Russell, Narine gets the wicket, two new batsmen on crease now. Gujarat Titans 93/3 after 11.2 overs.
Harshit Rana traps Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder tried to steer it towards leg side, Pandya walks off straight knowing he was caught plum in front of the three stumps big breakthrough for KKR. GT 91/2 after 10.4 overs.
Gujarat Titans reach 89/1 after 10 overs, Pandya batting at 26 off 19, a massive six from Pandya in the over, partnership reached 50 runs. Shubman Gill batting at 48 off 33.
Another great over from Suyash, just 8 runs from it, a boundary from Hardik, Gujarat Titans reach 78/1 after 9 overs, Hardik batting at 16 off 13, Shubman batting at 46 off 31.
Gujarat Titans moving along nicely so far, they reach 70/1 after 8 overs, just 7 runs from the over of Suyash, KKR desperately need a wicket, they too have too much on the board and can only win by taking ample wickets. Hardik Pandya batting at 10 off 10, Shubman Gill batting at 44 off 28.
Gujarat Titans 63/1 after 7 overs, Suyash Sharma introduced into the attack, the spinner concedes two boundaries in the over, first was a bye and then trickled away for a four, the next was a mistake from Rinku Singh, GT looking comfortable.
Gujarat Titans finish the powerplay at 52/1, very well played from Shubman Gill so far, he’s scored 35 from 20 balls, Hardik Pandya batting at 5 off 6, Wriddhiman Saha departed early, Russell got the wicket, end of the powerplay.
Gujarat Titans reach 47/1 after 5 overs, an all-action over from Russell, he gives away just six runs, a boundary on the last ball of the over, Shubman Gill batting at 30 off 17, Hardik Pandya batting at 5 off 3.
Gujarat Titans lose their first wicket, Andre Russell gets the all-important breakthrough, Saha looked to chop it towards leg side, the ball deflects from the lower edge of his bat, easily taken catch and Kolkata Knight Riders draw first blood. KKR 41/1 after 4.1 overs.
Gujarat Titans reach 41/0 after 4 overs, Varun Chakravarthy is introduced into the attack, he gives away just 9 runs from the over, Saha welcomes Varun with a boundary but very good recovery from the spinner.
An eventful over from Harshit Rana, Gill survives the DRS call and smashes four boundaries, all four of them towards cover-point, almost photocopy those four shots, GT race to 32/0 after 3 overs. Gill batting at 27 off 13 balls, Saha batting at 4 off 5.
Huge shout for LBW by KKR players, Harshit Rana was convinced that there was no bat and Nitish Rana takes it, the on-field umpire thought that there was an inside edge and the replays showed that the on-field umpire was right. Gill survives!
Andre Russell gives away 10 runs from his first over, Shubman Gill off to a promising start, gets two boundaries in the over, Gujarat Titans reach 13/0 after 2 overs, Gill batting at 10 off 8, Saha batting at 3 off 4.
Good start from Harshit Rana in the powerplay, and he gives away just 3 runs in the first over, GT 3/0 after 1 over, and now birthday boy Andre Russell comes on to bowl in the powerplay after shining with the bat earlier scoring a cameo of 34 runs.
Shubman Gill comes on as impact sub, joins Wriddhiman Saha as the opening pair for GT, Harshit Rana with the new ball.
Kolkata Knight Riders reach 179/7, birthday boy Andre Russell turned back the clock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 81 runs against Gujarat Titans, great bowling from Shami, Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad, not a good day for Rashid Khan. Gujarat need 180 to win, stick around for the chase.
A wicket on the last ball of the inning, a maximum followed by a boundary and Shami has the last laugh against Russell who was looking for another big hit, KKR reach 179/7 after 20 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders have reached 167/6 after 19 overs, Onus on David Wiese who smashes Little for a maximum on the last ball of the 19th over, 11 runs from it, KKR look for a big total. Mohammed Shami comes to blow the last over.
Noor Ahmad shows what he’s made of gives away just 5 runs in the death overs, speaks about his bags of talent. A boundary and a wicket from the over, onus on Andre Russell now, KKR 156/6 after 18 overs.
Rinku Singh loses his wicket, wasn’t looking like his usual self today, has to depart after scoring 19 in 20 balls, KKR 156/6 after 17.3 overs.
Andre Russell the birthday boy is looking in the groove today, smacks two sixes against Rashid Khan, and they end the 17th over at 151/5.
The pair of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh are in the middle, just what KKR would have wanted but Rinku hasn’t found his groove today and Russell hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season, meanwhile a sublime over from Noor Ahmad, gives away just 3 runs from the over and a crucial wicket of Gurbaz, KKR reach 137/5 after 16 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders lose Rahmanullah Gurbaz after his special 81 run knock from 39 balls, KKR reach 135/5 after 15.2 overs. A much-needed breakthrough from Noor Ahmad, Rinku Singh batting at 17 off 17, he’ll be joined by Andre Russell.
An expensive over from Rashid Khan, hasn’t been his day so far today, 17 runs from the 15th over, Kolkata Knight Riders reach 134/4. A maximum and a boundary from Rahmanullah Gurbaz who has been on song today, he’s currently batting at 82 off just 38, Rinku Singh batting at 16 off 16.
Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a shaky start against Gujarat Titans, KKR lost Narayan Jagadeesan early after he scored 19 runs, KKR were 23/2 after 3 overs, Mohammed Shami got the all important first breakthrough and Shardul Thakur promoted to number 3 comes out to partner Rahmanullah Gurbaaz.
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the overcast conditions. Gujarat decided to play with an unchanged XI while KKR made two forced changes as Jason Roy and Umesh Yadav missed out due to back spasm and niggle respectively. Hardik Pandya’s Titans have been putting up a solid show with their title defence this season and played quality cricket thus far. They are one of the favourites to reach the playoffs stage once again. The smart tactics of Ashish Nehra continue to work for GT as they are playing collective cricket and are not relying on individual brilliances to get over the line.
Hardik has been inspiring as the skipper and he has been able to defend below-par scores and at the same time, they crossed the 200-run mark on a couple of occasions.
Meanwhile, the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season was a tough pill to swallow for Titans as Rinku Singh took the cricketing world by storm as he smashed 35 runs in the final over. Rinku instantly become the superstar but it was a big setback for the Titans, however, they managed to bounce back soon and are currently placed at the third spot on the points table.
Meanwhile, KKR managed to return to winning ways with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They still have to win at least five from their remaining six matches to seal a playoff berth.
“In terms of batting unit, the message that has gone across is play fearless cricket. It’s about taking the game on. It’s something that we have discussed,” Foster said on the eve of their match against Gujarat Titans here.
“At times it does not always go according to plan, but it actually takes the pressure off. There isn’t any pressure on the guys.” Foster further said that they have gone on to reach the final from a similar position in 2021 when they had lost four in a row in the first phase before they bounced back in the UAE leg.
“We really enjoy the challenge, it’s an exciting opportunity. We have been in this situation before and we managed to make the final,” he said.
“Quite a lot of players are still with the side. We are going to come here with a lot of confidence in this game.” Asked about the areas to improve, he said: “Nothing specific, we need to tighten up a little bit.
“At times we are bowling really tightly, at times we are getting big scores together. “It’s about putting all together, just bit more consistently. There are a few standout performances,” he said.
