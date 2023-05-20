KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

In a crucial encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for their ultimate showdown of the IPL 2023 season. Both teams are riding high on confidence, having clinched impressive victories against formidable opponents in their recent outings. The Knight Riders emerged triumphant against the Chennai Super Kings, while the Super Giants vanquished the mighty Mumbai Indians.

The Kolkata Knight Riders should be buzzing after their comprehensive win over the Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are the batters in form while the spinners did a decent job in Chepauk. They will need more from the top order.

Also Read | ‘Hot Or Not’: Cricket Broadcast Touches a New Low During IPL 2023 Pre-match Show Of SRH vs RCB

Advertisement

Fantasy Player Picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Nitish Rana has been in good form - he soaked up all the pressure and played the perfect knock against Chennai Super Kings. He will be a big threat against LSG and should be the captain of your side.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal Pandya has been doing a good job as the all-rounder. If the track at the Eden Gardens assists spinners, he can be handy. He is also in good form with the bat in the middle order. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head-to-Head Records

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other in 2 matches in IPL. Out of these 2 games, Kolkata have not won any and Lucknow hold the clear advantage with 2 wins.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Nitish Rana

Vice-captain: Krunal Pandya

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

KKR vs LSG Probable XIs

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

Advertisement

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

KKR vs LSG Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak, Karun Nair, Mayank Yadav