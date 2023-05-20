KKR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's Fifty in Vain as Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 Run

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Kolkata, India
IPL 2023 Highlights KKR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in their final league game to qualify for the IPL play-offs on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 176 for eight after being sent in to bat. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals to reel at 73 for five in 10. Read More
1, Wd, 0, 0, Wd, 6, 4, 6 - What a final over as Rinku Singh fought hard for KKR! Yash Thakur held his nerves and bowled a couple of tight deliveries. What a game of cricket we just witnessed as both teams fought hard till the final ball. Rinku Singh kept KKR alive till the last over and played another special knock but at the end LSG are relieved by qualifying for playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants (176/8) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (175/7) by 1 run to book their spot in the IPL 2023 Playoffs
Rinku Singh keeps KKR alive! Fifty for him. 4, 4, 4, 2, 6, 0: He hammers Naveen-ul-Haq in penultimate over. Kolkata Knight Riders need 21 runs in 6 balls. Another special knock from Rinku as he smashed Naveen for a 110-meter six. Eden Gardens wants a Rinku Singh magic in final over. KKR 156/7 in 19 overs
Another one bites the dust, there was no single there but Sunil Narine went for it and threw his wicket away. LSG are well ahead in the game at the moment and Rinku Singh has to unleashed the inner beast once again here to take KKR over the line. KKR 136/7 in 18 overs
Shardul Thakur went for the big shot as he didn’t have much choice there but got caught by Prerak Mankad for 3. The pressure is mounting on Rinku Singh now as the onus is on him to do the unbelievable once again the final overs. KKR 134/6 in 17.4 overs
Another good over from Naveen Ul Haq as only 5 runs came off it and things are getting it out of Kolkata Knight Riders’ hands here as they need 51 runs from the last three overs with Rinku Singh in the middle. KKR 126/5 in 17 overs
OUT! MASSIVE WICKET FOR LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS! Andre Russell got castled by Ravi Bishnoi here. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost the way here as things are not looking good for them now. Russell departs for 7 and the required run rate is well over 13. KKR 120/5 in 15.4 overs
Excellent over from Naveen-ul-Haq as 6 runs came off it. Andre Russell is finding it difficult to find the gaps here. He is just 1 run off 5 balls thus far. KKR have lost the momentum here. KKR 114/4 in 15 overs
A slower one from Yash Thakur and Rahmanullah fails to judge it and mistimes it completely, Ravi Bishnoi fumbles on the first attempt but manages to hold onto it. KKR wobble in the chase now as things are not looking good for them. KKR 108/4 in 13.4 overs
Ravi Bishnoi had a chance to grab the catch of Rinku Singh on his own bowling but he dropped it. It was not an easy one but should have been taken at this level. 9 runs came off the over as Kolkata Knight Riders crossed the 100-run mark. KKR 103/3 in 13 overs
A couple of tidy overs as the pressure is now mounting on Kolkata Knight Riders. 12 runs came off the last two overs as the required run rate spiked over 10. Things are not looking well for Knight Riders but they still have Rinku Singh in the middle. KKR 94/3 in 12 overs
Krunal Pandya cleans up Jason Roy here as Lucknow Super Giants are back in the game. Roy was nowhere in control to play that as the ball didn’t bounce back and got castled. Massive wicket for Lucknow Super Giants. Roy departs for 45. Rinku Singh is the new batter in. KKR 82/3 in 10 overs
OUT! Ravi Bishnoi gets the big wicket of Nitish Rana here. Super simple catch by Krunal Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants crawl back in the game. Rana departs for 8 in a match which might be his last as KKR captain. LSG need to take more wickets here. KKR 78/2 in 8.3 overs
Jason Roy is finding boundaries at regular intervals to put pressure on Lucknow Super Giants here. KKR are well ahead in the game at the moment and LSG need a couple of wickets to bounce back. KKR 78/1 in 8 overs
8 runs came off Krunal Pandya’s over after strategic time-out. The momentum is still in KKR’s favour despite losing Venkatesh Iyer in the last over. They have depth in their batting line-up to chase it down. KKR 69/1 in 7 overs
OUT! Krishnappa Gowtham draws the first blood for Lucknow Super Giants as Venkatesh Iyer departs for 24. The southpaw failed to find the gap and hit it straight into the hands of Ravi Bishnoi and now takes a long walk back towards the pavilion. KKR 61/1 in 5.5 overs
The boundaries on a trot by Jason Roy as Kolkata Knight Riders breached the 50-run mark in the 5th over. Excellent from the Knight Riders here as Super Giants look down and out in the powerplay after the hammering from both ends. KKR 59/0 in 5 overs
Venkatesh Iyer attempted the sweep shot but hurt his back. He is looking in immense pain as the physios are out in the middle to check him.
Krunal Pandya into the attack and he delivered a tight over as 6 runs came off it. KKR are off to an ideal start here and Lucknow Super Giants desperately need to break the partnership here to bounce back in the crucial clash. KKR 36/0 in 3 overs
Jason Roy also opens his boundary account here as he smashes Naveen Ul Haq for a couple of fours and a six. Excellent from Kolkata Knight Riders here as LSG are on the backfoot here in the clash which is crucial for their playoffs chance. KKR 30/0 in 2 overs
Excellent start from Venkatesh Iyer as he smashed Mohsin Khan for a couple of boundaries and a six. Perfect start for Kolkata Knight Riders in the chase as 15 runs came off the first over here. KKR need to continue the momentum. KKR 15/0 in 1 over
Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer are in the middle to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mohsin Khan has the ball in hand
Krishnappa Gowtham finishes it off in style for Lucknow Super Giants with a six and a four as they crossed the 175-run mark. Andre Russell missed his line and length on the last two balls as 13 runs came off his over. Excellent knock from Nicholas Pooran to pull LSG to 176/8 here. While KKR failed to capitalise after taking early wickets. Lucknow Super Giants 176/8 in 20 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Shardul Thakur gets another here as he castled Ravi Bishnoi for a duck. It was a toe-crusher and Bishnoi failed to get a bat on it. LSG 163/8 in 19 overs
Nicholas Pooran complete his fifty with a six on the first ball and then connected another one the second. The southpaw looked for another one there but Shardul Thakur gets the last laugh here and gets the mega wicket. Excellent knock from the Windies star as he puts Lucknow on a stage where they can put up a challenger. LSG 159/7 in 18.3 overs
OUT! Sunil Narine gets the last laugh here as he gets the better of Ayush Badoni after getting hit for a four and six. Excellent from the veteran spinner as KKR needed that wicket at this stage to break the partnership. LSG 147/6 in 18 overs
Vaibhav Arora finished the spell with an 11-run over. He bowled a couple of wide in the attempt to get away from the batters’ reach. LSG still have a chance to get 170 with Nicholas Pooran in the middle. LSG 133/5 in 17 overs
A tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy here as only three runs came off it. Excellent from the mystery spinner at this stage of the game. The current run rate is well below 8 at the moment. LSG 122/5 in 16 overs
Suyash Sharma came in as the Impact Player but Nicholas Pooran showed no mercy and smashed him for a six on the first ball itself. While finished it with a four as 12 runs came off it. Nicholas Pooran and managed to shift the momentum in LSG’s favour for now. LSG 119/5 in 15 overs
Nicholas Pooran is putting Varun Chakaravarthy under pressure by smashing him for a six on the first ball. 9 runs came off the over.100 up for Lucknow Super Giants and they will go for 170 from here. LSG 100/5 in 13 overs
Nicholas Pooran made his intentions clear after attacking Varna Chakarvarthy but Sunil Narine managed to keep him quite. Excellent bowling from KKR so far but they need to get better of Pooran early to strengthen their position. LSG 92/5 in 12 overs
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Lucknow made a couple of changes as Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh dropped and made way for Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham. While KKR decide to go unchanged from their last match. Krunal Pandya and Co. will look to seal a place in the playoffs but they face a tricky challenge in Kolkata Knight Riders who are riding high on confidence after beating Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk.
KKR still have a very slim chance to make it to playoffs and they will look to give it a shot on Saturday by outclassing in-form Lucknow. Despite the absence of KL Rahul, LSG have managed to do well in the last few matches under Krunal’s leadership. Overseas stars Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis have been scoring well for Lucknow while the overseas bowling option has not been able to live up to the expectations.
On the other side, Rinku Singh has emerged as the biggest superstar for Knight Riders this season as he has scored consistently well lower down the order. He has been relishing well in the finisher’s role for the Purple Army.
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday said there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season.
Following their away win against Chennai Super Kings on May 14, KKR skipper Nitish Rana had remarked that every team except theirs had done well on home ground in the IPL. Two-time IPL champions KKR are on the brink of elimination after losing four of their seven matches at Eden Gardens.
“I think you people have misunderstood it (Rana’s comments). Home advantage means when we play at home, we would like to win,” Pandit said on the eve of their match against Lucknow Super Giants.
“It’s not a question of pitches or anything else. I’m talking about winning the game, and it’s unfortunate that in spite of having home advantage, we have not been able to win many games that we played here,” he added.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh and Aarya Desai.
Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.
