KKR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's Fifty in Vain as Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 Run

1 overs before Pooran and Ayush Badoni shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket to lay the base for the total. Chasing, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 67 off 33 balls while Jason Roy made 28-ball 45 up the order but it was not enough as KKR could manage 175 for seven.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Lucknow made a couple of changes as Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh dropped and made way for Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham. While KKR decide to go unchanged from their last match. Krunal Pandya and Co. will look to seal a place in the playoffs but they face a tricky challenge in Kolkata Knight Riders who are riding high on confidence after beating Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk.

KKR still have a very slim chance to make it to playoffs and they will look to give it a shot on Saturday by outclassing in-form Lucknow. Despite the absence of KL Rahul, LSG have managed to do well in the last few matches under Krunal’s leadership. Overseas stars Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis have been scoring well for Lucknow while the overseas bowling option has not been able to live up to the expectations.

On the other side, Rinku Singh has emerged as the biggest superstar for Knight Riders this season as he has scored consistently well lower down the order. He has been relishing well in the finisher’s role for the Purple Army.

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday said there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season.

Following their away win against Chennai Super Kings on May 14, KKR skipper Nitish Rana had remarked that every team except theirs had done well on home ground in the IPL. Two-time IPL champions KKR are on the brink of elimination after losing four of their seven matches at Eden Gardens.

“I think you people have misunderstood it (Rana’s comments). Home advantage means when we play at home, we would like to win,” Pandit said on the eve of their match against Lucknow Super Giants.

“It’s not a question of pitches or anything else. I’m talking about winning the game, and it’s unfortunate that in spite of having home advantage, we have not been able to win many games that we played here,” he added.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh and Aarya Desai.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.