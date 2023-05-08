KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders, fresh after their superb win over SunRisers Hyderabad, will now take on the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. Nitish Rana and side would now want to string together wins to break away from the jam in mid-table and be a side to challenge the top 4 position.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings arrive in Kolkata after another loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians. They have blown hot and cold all season and their bowling continues to be a problem. However, their batting has been in good form and they would want to continue with this in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Fantasy Player Picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Jason Roy will be the main man for Kolkata Knight Riders and his start at the top will prove to be crucial. He can be the captain of the side. However, he needs to be wary of Kagiso Rabada as well as Sam Curran.

For Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has threatened to break free but has not got consistently big scores. He looked against Mumbai Indians in the last match and this game against the Kolkata Knight Riders could see him express himself. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have faced each other in 31 matches in the IPL. Out of these 31 games, KKR have won 20 whereas Punjab Kings have won 11 games.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

KKR vs PBKS Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

