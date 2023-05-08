Highlights KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Star in Kolkata's Thrilling Five-wicket Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 23:34 IST
Kolkata, India
Kolkata Knight Riders left it late for their fifth win of IPL 2023 as they defeated Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Chasing 180, KKR’s chase was revived by captain Nitish Rana after quick blows. Rana scored 51 but his dismissal gave the visitors an opening. Andre Russell then came to the party with a superb innings of 42 off 23 but his run out off the penultimate delivery of the chase left the hosts needing 2 off 1. And the in-form Rinku Singh was there to finish the job as he flicked the full toss from Arshdeep away for a four. PBKS opted to bat first and their innings was powered by captain Shikhar Dhawan’s fifty before Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar added 36 off the final two overs to propel them to 179/7. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/26 from four overs.
FOUR!!! Rinku Singh has done it again. He seals a last-ball thriller for Kolkata Knight Riders in front of a packed Eden Gardens. With 2 runs needed off 1, Rinku receives a full toss from Arshdeep Singh and the KKR batter flicks it away to backward square leg region for a four. KKR finish with 182/5 and beat PBKS by five wicket!
WICKET! Drama. Andre Russell misses and wants to steal a bye but Arshdeep Russell receives the throw and takes the bails off at the non-striker’s end.
This is Kolkata’s game to lose now. Andre Russell shows his power and blasts three sixes in the over of Sam Curran - flicked over midwicket, muscled over midwicket and slashed over point. 20 runs from it. KKR need 6 off 6 now. Russell on 39 off 19.
Arshdeep Singh is back. Starts with a dot ball before Andre Russell clips it away to fine leg for a four. Rinku Singh then gets an inside edge for a four as well. 10 runs from it.
With a lucky boundary to fine leg region, Rinku Singh brings up KKR’s 150.
An expensive over from Nathan Ellis. His first three overs went for 14 and his fourth over along results in 15 runs. Andre Russell found the gap at deep midwicket as he dealt with a slower one. And then when Ellis drifted onto the pads of Rinku Singh, he was flicked over deep midwicket for a six. 36 off 18 now.
7 runs and the big wicket of Nitish Rana in Rahul Chahar’s final over of the night. He finishes with figures of 2/23 from four overs. KKR need 51 from 24 deliveries. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh in the middle.
OUT! Rahul Chahar gets rid of the well-set KKR captain Nitish Rana on 51. A little ambitious shot from Rana as he goes for the switch hit but only manages to send the ball high into the Kolkata night sky before Liam Livingstone completes the catch. Time-out.
With a couple, KKR captain Nitish Rana brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries. A captain’s knock this one.
The over was turning out to be so good from Nathan Ellis - just two singles off five deliveries. He then dropped a slow bouncer and Andre Russell went for a pull shot but got an edge away for four. 6 runs from it.
OUT! Rahul Chahar bids goodbye to Venkatesh Iyer. Chahar drags it short after seeing Iyer move who ends up hitting it to fielder at long-off to hole out on 11 off 13.
9 runs from the second over of Sam Curran including a boundary off the first delivery. Nitish Rana moves to 41 off 31, Venkatesh Iyer on 10 off 11
An attempted drive from Nitish Rana but he gets a thick edge between the keeper and short third man region for a four. That brings up KKR’s 100 in 12.1 overs.
Punjab Kings would’ve liked that - a quiet over from Rahul Chahar in which came just six runs. They would love a couple of wickets more.
Nitish Rana has had enough of the sightings. He has waded into Liam Livingstone with two fours and a six off successive deliveries. He launched the first delivery over the bowler’s head for a four and then went inside out over extra covers for four more. A short delivery was then pulled away over midwicket for a six. 16 runs from the over.
Legspinner Rahul Chahar into the attack now. Just three runs in it. 18 deliveries since the last boundary for KKR now.
Nathan Ellis is back for another over. 1,1,1,1,1,1. Six singles in his second over. His two overs have resulted in just 8 runs and a wicket. KKR need 107 off 66.
Harpreet Brar starts with an excellent over - wicket and just four runs in it. Venkatesh Iyer walks in next to join his captain Nitish Rana. KKE need 113 from 72 now.
OUT! The breakthrough has come. Harpreet Brar lands a big blow with the scalp of Jason Roy who was playing so well. Roy goes for a big shot hoping to clear the deep midwicket but ends up being caught by Shahrukh Khan. He scored 38 off 24.
Liam Livingstone introduced. Three singles of his first four deliveries before Jason Roy clatters back-to-back boundaries - scooped over fine leg and then punches through covers. 11 runs from it.
Sam Curran asked to bowl the final over of Powerplay. And KKR cream him for three fours in it. KKR captain Nitish Rana pulled the second delivery over midwicket for a four. And then Jason Roy flicked the fifth to deep backward square leg region for four and pulled the final to midwicket for four more. 13 runs in it.
3 runs and a wicket from the first over of Nathan Ellis. Nitish Rana has walked in at no. 3 since Venkatesh Iyer will have to wait before being allowed as he was off the field for a significant period.
OUT! Nathan Ellis strikes in his first over to get rid of dangerman Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 15. A slower delivery which Gurbaz wanted to flick but misses and is given out LBW. Gurbaz took the review but three reds.
Arshdeep Singh has conceded 16 runs in his second over. It started with Rahmanullah Gurbaz shuffling across and to flick the first delivery away for a six. And then when the bowler went wide, Gurbaz thwacked it past Jason Roy for a four. Not to be left behind, Roy struck a four of his own to end the over.
Rishi Dhawan continues and Jason Roy pulls the first delivery after moving a bit for a four. After a couple of misses, Roy gets the connection with the bat again as he flicks it over short fine leg for four more. 10 runs from it.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh joins from the other end. Full delivery on the middle and Jason Roy clips it away for a four to midwicket region. Roy wanted to play the cut shot later but didn’t have room and was lucky the ball didn’t hit the stumps. 5 runs from this over as well.
Jason Roy got off the mark with a single off the very first delivery from Rishi Dhawan. Later, Rahmanullah Gurbaz used his feet for a pull shot but didn’t time it well and the fielder in the deep prevented the boundary even as the KKR opener took three runs. A single to end the over. 5 run from it.
So the wicket kind of eased down a bit in the latter stage of PBKS innings. And hence the urgency from Punjab batters to score more. Jason Roy comes in as Impact Player for KKR, replacing Suyash Sharma. Nathan Ellis is the Impact Player for PBKS replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Rishi Dhawan has the new ball. Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to begin the chase for Kolkata.
A massive over for Punjab Kings. Just the finish they needed. Harshit Rana has been taken to the cleaners. Shahrukh Khan struck a six off the first delivery over long-on before thrashing the next through point for a four. Khan wanted to launch the next over midwicket but got a thick outside edge away over short third region for four. Harpreet Brar then got hold of a slower ball as he heaved it over deep midwicket for a big six. PBKS have belted 36 runs from the final two overs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Captain Nitish Rana scored a brilliant fifty before Andre Russell led a late blitz to drive KKR to a thrilling five-wicket win over PBKS in Kolkata.
Rinku Singh was the hero as he struck the winning boundary off the final ball of the chase with KKR needing 2 to win. Rana made 51 off 38, Russell made 42 off 23 while Rinku remained unbeaten on 21 off 10.
Earlier, Jason Roy was looking good as he kept collecting boundaries before Harpreet Brar put an end to the fun in his first over of the innings.
Just when KKR started to get going, Nathan Ellis struck to trap Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 15 in chase of 180.
Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 57 as PBKS made 179/7 after opting to bat first. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 3/26. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar provided the late flourish to help them finish with a competitive total.
Dhawan made a fifty before being dislodged by Nitish Rana. Rishi Dhawan then struck a couple of big shots before becoming Varun Chakravarthy’s third victim.
Shikhar and Jitesh Sharma built a superb 53-run stand for the fourth wicket before being separated. PBKS made 58/3 in the Powerplay losing Liam Livingstone to Chakravarthy after Harshit Rana jolted them twice.
PBKS though were off to a quick start. Prabhsimran Singh struck three fours in the first over and then Harshit had him caught behind before also accounting for Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a duck.
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first. He thinks the wicket looks a little dry and wants his batters to put up a good total. They have one change with Matthew Short benched and replaced by Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
KKR captain Nitish Rana said he would’ve batted first as well and reveals they are unchanged.
Match Preview
It’s been over a month since KKR played their first match of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens. It resulted in a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then they have played thrice at home, losing al three matches. Three of their four victories in 10 attempts have come in away games. Clearly, KKR aren’t feeling exactly at home so far. And with the teams starting to concentrate on myriad permutations and combinations to check their playoffs chances, Knight Riders know they cannot afford any more slip in the upcoming games.
They will be playing two games in a row at home, the first of those tonight against Punjab Kings, a team that is on a hot streak having scored four 200-plus totals in a row, an IPL record. Two of those have resulted in wins and two in defeats. What should bother PBKS is the fact that they have conceded 200-plus runs four times in a row as well.
So PBKS know where to focus their energies now, more so since they are just a rung above KKR in the standings. A win tonight will propel them into top-three.
This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with with PBKS winning the first encounter by seven runs in Mohali.
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai
Punjab Kings Full Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
News18 Live Blog Team