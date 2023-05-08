Highlights KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Star in Kolkata's Thrilling Five-wicket Win

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Captain Nitish Rana scored a brilliant fifty before Andre Russell led a late blitz to drive KKR to a thrilling five-wicket win over PBKS in Kolkata.

Rinku Singh was the hero as he struck the winning boundary off the final ball of the chase with KKR needing 2 to win. Rana made 51 off 38, Russell made 42 off 23 while Rinku remained unbeaten on 21 off 10.

Earlier, Jason Roy was looking good as he kept collecting boundaries before Harpreet Brar put an end to the fun in his first over of the innings.

Just when KKR started to get going, Nathan Ellis struck to trap Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 15 in chase of 180.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 57 as PBKS made 179/7 after opting to bat first. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 3/26. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar provided the late flourish to help them finish with a competitive total.

Dhawan made a fifty before being dislodged by Nitish Rana. Rishi Dhawan then struck a couple of big shots before becoming Varun Chakravarthy’s third victim.

Shikhar and Jitesh Sharma built a superb 53-run stand for the fourth wicket before being separated. PBKS made 58/3 in the Powerplay losing Liam Livingstone to Chakravarthy after Harshit Rana jolted them twice.

PBKS though were off to a quick start. Prabhsimran Singh struck three fours in the first over and then Harshit had him caught behind before also accounting for Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a duck.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first. He thinks the wicket looks a little dry and wants his batters to put up a good total. They have one change with Matthew Short benched and replaced by Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

KKR captain Nitish Rana said he would’ve batted first as well and reveals they are unchanged.

Match Preview

It’s been over a month since KKR played their first match of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens. It resulted in a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then they have played thrice at home, losing al three matches. Three of their four victories in 10 attempts have come in away games. Clearly, KKR aren’t feeling exactly at home so far. And with the teams starting to concentrate on myriad permutations and combinations to check their playoffs chances, Knight Riders know they cannot afford any more slip in the upcoming games.

They will be playing two games in a row at home, the first of those tonight against Punjab Kings, a team that is on a hot streak having scored four 200-plus totals in a row, an IPL record. Two of those have resulted in wins and two in defeats. What should bother PBKS is the fact that they have conceded 200-plus runs four times in a row as well.

So PBKS know where to focus their energies now, more so since they are just a rung above KKR in the standings. A win tonight will propel them into top-three.

This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with with PBKS winning the first encounter by seven runs in Mohali.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

