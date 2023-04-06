KKR vs RCB Live Streaming for IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Live

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on April 6. This is an important match for Knight Riders as they had lost their first match against Punjab Kings. Knight Riders’ batting appears to be a little brittle. The likes of Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer will have to put up a much better show on Thursday if they are to win against this Royal Challengers Bangalore side. Faf du Plessis and Co will be high on morale as they registered a convincing win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. RCB’s Virat Kohli is in great form and Kolkata will have to find a way past him.

Ahead of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 6.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 6.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

KKR vs RCB Full Squads

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood

