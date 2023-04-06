IPL Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders Hope For Recovery at Eden Gardens

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:34 IST
Kolkata, India
KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: For two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, the start to the IPL 16 hasn’t been an ideal one. They will be without a couple of key players throughout the season and have a new captain at the helm of affairs. And their season began with a seven-run defeat (DLS method) to Punjab Kings. Read More
The pitch at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is known for its batting-friendly nature and this venue has witnessed several high-scoring IPL matches. At the same time, spinners will certainly get some purchase from the wicket as the game progresses. Out of a total of 77 IPL matches at this venue, chasing teams have won 45 times and teams batting first won on 31 occasions. Therefore, whoever wins the toss will look to bowl first.
Ahead of the latest chapter of this iconic rivalry between the two franchises, Kohli has a chance to smash plenty of T20 records. Not only does the 34-year-old stand amongst the top picks for the orange cap of IPL 2023, but he will also look to get one over a struggling KKR who were beaten by the Punjab Kings in their inaugural match of the season. (Read Full Story)
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana
Hello everyone! Welcome to our coverage from the ninth match of the IPL 2023 wherein Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first home game of the season. These two opponents have clashed 30 times before with KKR winning 16 matches while RCB emerging victorious in 14. Tonight’s clash will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Eden Gardens is a venue which RCB and their fans will remember quite vividly. It’s at this ground that Virat Kohli scored his last IPL century, back in 2019. And it’s here that they collapsed for a meagre 49 in 2017.
KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit is only taking positives for the team’s defeat to PBKS in Mohali. “I’m looking at it in a very positive way. The way the team has performed, we were in the game till the very last in spite of losing back-to-back wickets. The guys had shown their character to remain in the game. That’s the positivity with which we’re going into the next game,” Pandit said on Wednesday.
Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here
“One cannot be judgmental after just the first game. Looking at our last game, we were in it till the end. I’m pretty confident of the side we have,” he added.
He also felt that KKR don’t lack in experience. “I would not say that experience is lacking. Every individual has created an impact at the domestic and international level. They are all reputed cricketers,” Pandit said.
IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap
KKR have roped in Jason Roya as a replacement for their first-choice captain Shreyas Iyer. “We will be missing two players. Roy is a top-order batter and he can be used as an impact player,” Pandit said.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team