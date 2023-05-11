KKR vs RR: Dream11 Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain, Head-To-Head Records For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023

A revitalised Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the out of sorts Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Eden Gardens in an IPL 2023 clash on Thursday night. RR have lost five of their last six matches which has seen them drop out of the top-four.

With an equal tally of five victories from 11 games, both teams find themselves in a tricky spot, as a defeat in this crucial encounter would further dent their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be confident after a thrilling chase against the Punjab Kings. Andre Russell found his range with the bat and Rinku Singh continues to hold his nerve and get the side over the line.

Fantasy Player Picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Nitish Rana has been in good form – he is taking down bowlers in the powerplay and this makes him a real threat against Rajasthan. However, he needs to be wary of Trent Boult. Rana can be the captain of your side.

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal will carry their batting hopes and once again be expected to get the team off to a cracking start. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

In the head-to-head battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, KKR have a better record. The two teams have faced each other 27 times where KKR have won 14, whereas RR have won 12. One match did not produce a result.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nitish Rana

Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR Probable XIs

KKR Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma

RR Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2023?

KKR: N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine,Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy,Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Sen, KC Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Vasisht, Kunal Singh Rathore