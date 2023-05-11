KKR vs RR Highlights: Record-breaking Jaiswal And Chahal Power Rajasthan to Nine-wicket Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 22:50 IST
Kolkata, India
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals HIGHLIGHTS: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a blistering 98 not out during which he broke the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history as he starred in RR’s nine-wicket demolition of KKR at Eden Gardens. RR chased down 150 in just 13.1 overs. RR captain Sanju Samson made 48 not out. Read More
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a night to remember in Kolkata. He started Rajasthan Royal’s chase by slamming 26 runs in the first over of the chase. And then went on to blast a 13-ball fifty – the quickest in IPL history. Jaiswal was in the zone, connecting and hitting everything that he attempted. With 13 fours and five sixes, Jaiswal singlehandedly crushed Kolkata Knight Riders’ hopes after they were restricted to a below par 149/8 at Eden Gardens. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 off 47. Sanju Samson made a significant contribution, hitting 48* off 29 with the help of two fours and five sixes to help RR chase down the target in just 13.1 overs. Before Jaiswal storm blew the Knight Riders away, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who created history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. Chahal took 4/25 as RR put in a superb show in the field as well, taking brilliant catches, diving and sliding their way to preventing boundaries in what was a clinical performance. And then a 21-year-old took over the show.
FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal won’t get to a century but he does hit the winning boundary. Sensational stuff from the young man tonight. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 off 47. Sanju Samson made 48 not out off 29. An all-round show from RR as they storm to a nine-wicket win. They have hunted 150 in just 13.1 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal with a reverse sweep off Suyash Sharma and gets himself a four. Sanju Samson has slowed down. Why? He wants Jaiswal to get to his 100. Jaiswal on 94 off 46. Samson on 48 off 29. RR need 3 to win.
13 runs from the third over of Varun Chakravarthy. Yashasvi Jaiswal with a sweep for a four to backward square leg region which also brought up his 100-run partnership with Sanju Samson. And then Samson was gifted a half-tracker which was launched over midwicket for a monster six. 10 runs needed to win now.
Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy introduced and he ends up conceding 20 runs. Sanju Samson has clubbed three sixes in it - pumped over long-off, belted over the bowler’s head and slammed over long-on.
Suyash Sharma continues. A decent over from the leggie - just six runs in it including a boundary to RR captain Sanju Samson who nails the reverse pull.
DROPPED! Nothing going KKR’s way right now. A top-edge from Sanju Samson and Sunil Narine is underneath it but ends up dropping a sitter off his own bowling.
With a couple, Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up Rajasthan Royals’ 100 in just 8.1 overs.
Legspinner Suyash Sharma into the attack now. Ends up dropping his first delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal short and the RR opener pulls it over long-on for his fifth six of the night. 10 runs from the over. RR need 52 off 72 now.
Sunil Narine pressed into action now. And Yashasvi Jaiswal with sensational timing dances down the track and launches the third delivery over extra covers for a six. 10 runs from the over. Jaiswal moves to 70 off 27. Sanju Samson son 14 off 12.
Varun Chakravarthy continues. Three dot balls to Sanju Samson and then the RR captain goes across to pull the shortish fourth over a leaping Rinku Singh for a six. Rinku landed awkwardly while going for the catch and is attended to by the team physio. A dot ball follows before Samson flicks the final delivery into the gap for a four. 10 runs in it. RR need 72 off 84 now. Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 62 off 23.
Harshit Rana is back. First three deliveries result in just one run and then Yashasvi Jaiswal resumes his assault - a cut through backward point for four and slammed over mid-on for four more. 9 runs in it.
Some order restored by Varun Chakravarthy but Yashasvi Jaiswal manages to drive one through point for a four in the over as well. 5 runs in it including an extra via wide. RR need 91 off 96.
Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal assault, RR have reached their fifty in no time.
Sensational batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal tonight! What a gem of a knock this has been so far from the youngster. With a hat-trick of fours he gets to 49 and then gets to his fifty with a single - on the 13th ball he has faced. This is the fastest fifty in IPL history. Excellent batting from him.
Four runs to Yashasvi Jaiswal but not because of his shot but thanks to an overthrow as a direct hit attempt was had at the striker’s end and no one was backing up. And then a short ball followed which Jaiswal hooked for a six. 14 runs and a run out.
WICKET! Jos Buttler is not happy with Yashasvi Jaiswal. A short delivery and Jos Buttler gets an inside edge onto his pad. The ball goes to point and Jaiswal takes off for a single. Buttler signals him to stop but Jaiswal keeps on running. Buttler starts and slows down realising he won’t reach before the ball. Andre Russell hits the bull’s eye at the non-striker’s end. Buttler out for a 3-ball duck.
WOW! Has the chase already been decided? Yashavi Jaiswal has thrashed Nitish Rana in the first over with three fours and two sixes. He wasted no time by charging forward as Rana dropped the first delivery and launched it over long-on for a six. And then slog-swept the next over backward square leg region for a six as well. Jaiswal then danced down the track again and this time muscled it through mid-on for a four. A short ball outside off followed and Jaiswal cut it away for four as well. He flicked the penultimate for a couple before a cut through point gave him another four. 26 runs!
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are the two RR openers. The target for the visitors tonight is 150. Captain Nitish Rana to open the attack for KKR.
Sunil Narine goes big off the last delivery but finds Joe Root in the deep to be caught for 6. Sandeep Sharma finally gets a wicket off the final delivery. KKR keptto 149/8 in 20 overs. RR were brilliant on the field.
A loud appeal for caught behind. Umpire reviews to check for a clean catch. And the ball has bounced just before nestling into the gloves of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Sunil Narine survives. Sandeep Sharma remains wicketless.
A wicket and three runs in the 19th over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. RR have been excellent with the ball and with their fielding tonight. Sunil Narine has joined Anukul Roy.
WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal is pumped up. Rinku Singh had to go for big shots and he tries to clear long-off but finds Joe Root there to hole out on 16. Couldn’t time it well.
Sandeep Sharma bowled four dot balls in a row to Rinku Singh before the KKR batter launched one over long-on for a six. And then followed it with a couple to make it 8 runs from the over. A fine over from Sandeep. Anukul Roy is the new batter.
WICKET! KKR are slipping away. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his third wicket of the night as he traps Shardul Thakur LBW on 1. A full delivery and Thakur misses the sweep. The on-field umpire said not out but RR reviewed and ball tracker shows three reds.
WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal removes the well-set Venkatesh Iyer. The leggie bowled it outside off and Iyer tried to clear the covers but ends up slicing it to be caught by Trent Boult. A fine innings from Iyer - scored 57 off 42.
Venkatesh Iyer gets his fourth six of the night. This one came off the bowling of KM Asif - muscled over long-on. A diving effort in the deep from Trent Boult as Rinku Singh whipped the sixth delivery saw a certain boundary being saved. 11 runs come in it.
FIFTY! Venkatesh Iyer gets a half-century off 39 deliveries. This has been a measured knock from the KKR batter tonight.
Ravichandran Ashwin back for his fourth and final over. He was taken off the attack after an expensive third over. This time, he finishes well conceding just six runs in it. 0/32 from his today. Venkatesh Iyer on 49, Rinku Singh on 4.
10 runs and a wicket from the second over of KM Asif. RR have struck just when it looked KKR were building some momentum.
Venkatesh Iyer scored a half-century but it was Yuzvendra Chahal who was the star as he took four wickets to take hold of the Purple Cap and also became the leading wicket-taker in the IPL history. KKR made 149/8 in 20 overs.
Iyer and Nitish Rana led a solid recovery with a 48-run stand for the third wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal struck to break the partnership.
After two early wickets, captain Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer led a slow recovery for KKR with the team’s fifty coming in 8 overs.
Trent Boult landed two early blows as he removed both KKR openers – Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz – early in the innings.
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first against KKR.
The visitors have made two changes – Trent Boult and KM Asif are in, Kuldip Yadav and Murugan Ashwin are out. KKR have one change with Anukul Roy coming in place of Vaibhav Arora.
Two teams who finished at the opposite ends of last-ball finishes from their respective last IPL 2023 matches will clash at Eden Gardens tonight. RR lost their match but KKR went over the line.
It’s been a strange turn of events from RR though. While the likes of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have maintained the form they showed during the first half of the season, RR have gone the other way. Once a strong contender for a top-two finish, the last year’s runners-up are now fighting to keep the chances of playoffs qualification in their own hands.
While KKR are in the same boat as RR, theirs is a different story. They have won three of their last four matches to keep themselves alive in the race. Andre Russell has shown signs of his old self, spinners have been on the money, in-form Rinku Singh has been finishing games, captain Nitish Rana has been in good touch himself.
RR have lost five of their last six matches and Sanju Samson will be under pressure to arrest the slide. KKR have started winning at home now and their captain was happy to have finally been offered a surface where his spinners could have a better say. RR have quality spinners at their disposal as well.
Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai
News18 Live Blog Team