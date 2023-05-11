KKR vs RR Highlights: Record-breaking Jaiswal And Chahal Power Rajasthan to Nine-wicket Win

Venkatesh Iyer scored a half-century but it was Yuzvendra Chahal who was the star as he took four wickets to take hold of the Purple Cap and also became the leading wicket-taker in the IPL history. KKR made 149/8 in 20 overs.

Iyer and Nitish Rana led a solid recovery with a 48-run stand for the third wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal struck to break the partnership.

After two early wickets, captain Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer led a slow recovery for KKR with the team’s fifty coming in 8 overs.

Trent Boult landed two early blows as he removed both KKR openers – Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz – early in the innings.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first against KKR.

The visitors have made two changes – Trent Boult and KM Asif are in, Kuldip Yadav and Murugan Ashwin are out. KKR have one change with Anukul Roy coming in place of Vaibhav Arora.

Two teams who finished at the opposite ends of last-ball finishes from their respective last IPL 2023 matches will clash at Eden Gardens tonight. RR lost their match but KKR went over the line.

It’s been a strange turn of events from RR though. While the likes of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have maintained the form they showed during the first half of the season, RR have gone the other way. Once a strong contender for a top-two finish, the last year’s runners-up are now fighting to keep the chances of playoffs qualification in their own hands.

While KKR are in the same boat as RR, theirs is a different story. They have won three of their last four matches to keep themselves alive in the race. Andre Russell has shown signs of his old self, spinners have been on the money, in-form Rinku Singh has been finishing games, captain Nitish Rana has been in good touch himself.

RR have lost five of their last six matches and Sanju Samson will be under pressure to arrest the slide. KKR have started winning at home now and their captain was happy to have finally been offered a surface where his spinners could have a better say. RR have quality spinners at their disposal as well.

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai