KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Survive Rana And Rinku Blitz For 23-run Win in High-scoring Contest

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 23:26 IST
Kolkata, India
KKR vs SRH Highlights Today’s IPL 2023 Match, Eden Gardens: Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh struck blazing half-centuries but couldn’t prevent Kolkata Knight Riders from a defeat at Eden Gardens tonight. Sunrisers Hyderabad kept KKR on 205/7 and won by 23 runs – their second win of IPL 2023. KKR lost three wickets cheaply, two of them in an over of Marco Jansen to start their chase in a disastrous fashion. Read More
Harry Brook announced himself with a blistering maiden century, hitting an unbeaten 100 off 55 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 228/4 in 20 overs. Besides Brook, SRH captain Aiden Markram contributed with a breezy half-century and Abhishek Sharma played a handy knock of 32 off 17. For KKR Andre Russell took 3/22 from 2.1 overs before hobbling off the field. KKR lost three wickets inside three overs – two of them to Marco Janson off consecutive deliveries before captain Nitish Rana stepped up and counterattacked. He took Umran Malik to the cleaners with four fours and two sixes in an over. He eventually made 75 off 41. Rinku Singh continued his superb form as well, hitting a quickfire fifty but his 58 not out wasn’t enough as KKR finished with 205/7.
Another superb innings from Rinku Singh - 58 not out off 31 - but this time it won’t be in a winning cause tonight as Kolkata Knight Riders finish with 205/7 in 20 overs in chase of 229. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 23 runs - their second win of IPL 2023.
OUT! A top-edge and Shardul Thakur holes out to Washington Sundar. Is that the game then? Thakur scored 12 off 7. Umesh Yadav walks in. Rinku Singh stays off strike. KKR 197/7 in 19.1 overs, chasing 229.
DROPPED! Glenn Phillips drops a sitter near the boundary and the ball bounces over the boundary for a four. Rinku Singh gets to his half-century in just 27 deliveries. 16 runs from the over. KKR 197/6 in 19 overs, chasing 229.
DROPPED! Aiden Markram dived but took his eyes off the ball at the last moment resulting in him grassing the catch of Shardul Thakur on 10. 10 runs from the over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar including a boundary to Thakur courtesy a thick edge. KKR 181/6 in 18 overs, chasing 229.
T Natarajan’s third over ends with new batter Shardul Thakur guiding a low full toss to fine leg for a four. 12 runs and a wicket in it. KKR 171/6 in 17 overs, chasing 229.
OUT! A big moment in this chase this. Sunrisers finally keep hold of a catch. Washington Sundar had put down Nitish Rana earlier on 68 but this time he makes no mistake. A full toss and Natarajan holes out to sweeper cover. End of a fabulous innings from Rana - scored 75 off 41. KKR 165/6 in 16.3 overs, chasing 229.
A frustrating over for Marco Jansen. 17 runs came from it including a dropped catch of Nitish Rana on 68, two wide balls and a no ball. Rinku Singh struck a six over square leg off that no-ball from Jansen and also sent the ball flying over the boundary off the free-hit that followed. KKR 159/5 in 16 overs, chasing 229. Time-out. KKR need 70 off 24. Nitish Rana on 69 off 38, Rinku Singh on 32 off 18.
DROPPED! Another easy catch grassed by an SRH fielder. A bouncer and Nitish Rana goes for a pull, gets a thick edge but Washington Sundar fails to hold onto the catch at deep square leg region.
Rinku Singh was given out caught-behind by the on-field umpire but he reviewed and replays show the ball had touched the bottom edge before bouncing off the pitch and into the hands of the keeper. Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed with a low full toss which was flicked away by Rinku for a four. Just 7 runs from the over. KKR 142/5 in 15 overs, chasing 229.
Rinku Singh gets the ball in his arc and blasts it over long-on for his first six of the night, first of many he would think. Nitish Rana then makes room and gets an inside edge away for four. 14 runs from the over of T Natarajan. KKR 135/5 in 14 overs, chasing 229.
This is superb batting from Nitish Rana. He’s not going after everything but picking up his battles carefully. A full delivery from Mayank Markande and Rana wastes no time launching it over long-on. He gets beaten by a googly though to end the over with and he lets out a loud ‘yaaaar!’. 10 runs from it. KKR 121/5 in 13 overs, chasing 229.
12 runs from the second over of Washington Sundar including a straight six from Nitish Rana. KKR 111/5 in 12 overs, chasing 229.
KKR captain Nitish Rana continues to fight. He wallops Washington Sundar for a six and then with a double, gets to his half-century off just 25 deliveries.
3 runs and a wicket from Mayank Markande’s third over. Rinku Singh has joined Nitish Rana. KKR 99/5 in 11 overs, chasing 229.
OUT! That’s a big wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad and a massive blow to Kolkata Knight Riders. Andre Russell has holed out for a mere 3. He swings and sends the ball high into the sky but finds Marco Jansen. Mayank Markande gets another wicket. KKR 96/5 in 10.1 overs, chasing 229.
OUT! That’s a big wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad and a massive blow to Kolkata Knight Riders. Andre Russell has holed out for a mere 3. He swings and sends the ball high into the sky but finds Marco Jansen. Mayank Markande gets another wicket. KKR 96/5 in 10.1 overs, chasing 229.
It was turning out to be another quiet over from Marco Jansen but for Nitish Rana cleared his front foot to launch the sixth delivery over long-on for a maximum. 12 runs in the over. KKR 96/4 in 10 overs, chasing 229.
So Andre Russell has walked in to bat next amidst huge reception. He had hobbled off the field midway through his over earlier in the match. Looks good to bat now. Just two runs and a wicket from the second over of Mayank Markande. KKR 84/4 in 9 overs, chasing 229.
OUT! The partnership between Nitish Rana and N Jagadeesan ends on 62 runs. Mayank Markande gets his revenge. A slog sweep from Jagadeesan but Glenn Phillips takes a well-judged catch in the deep. Jagadeesan exits on 36. KKR 82/4 in 8.2 overs, chasing 229.
Washington Sundar introduced. N Jagadeesan gets a boundary off him - makes room to thrash it over backward point. 8 runs from it. KKR 82/3 in 8 overs, chasing 229.
This has been an eventful start to the chase for Kolkata Knight Riders. After losing three wickets early, they have roared back with a flurry of boundaries. Spin introduced in Mayank Markande and N Jagadeesan greets him with a four. And right after being given a second life thanks to a dropped catch, Jagadeesan rubs salt on Markande’s wounds with a four off the very next delivery. 12 runs from it. KKR 74/3 in 7 overs, chasing 229.
DROPPED! Now Rahul Tripathi spills a sitter. N Jagadeesan goes for a slog sweep, gets a top-edge and the fielder runs in only to spill grass it.
Hang on says Nitish Rana. It’s my time. Umran Malik called in to bowl the final over of Powerplay. And he goes away after leaking 28 runs in it. Rana was in punishing mode as he belted two sixes and four fours in it. Massive over for KKR. They’re back in this. Score 62/3 in 6 overs, chasing 229.
Another left-arm pacer introduced but T Natarajan ends up conceding 12 runs in his first over. N Jagadeesan greeted the pacer with a slog to midwicket for a four and lofted the final delivery over long-on for a six. KKR 34/3 in 5 overs, chasing 229.
OUT! Marco Jansen is on a hat-trick. Another body blow to KKR as they lose big-hitting Sunil Narine for a first-ball duck. No room for Narine who wants to go for a big hit but instead gets the ball as far as to mid-on for a simple catch to Aiden Markram. KKR 20/3 in 3.3 overs, chasing 229.
OUT! A big blow to KKR. They have lost Venkatesh Iyer on 10. An attempted flick from the lefty but he gets a big leading edge with SRH captain Aiden Markram accepting an easy catch at mid-on. Marco Janseon strikes. KKR 20/1 in 3.2 overs, chasing 229.
12 runs from the second over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar - a boundary each to N Jagadeesan and Venkatesh Iyer. KKR 16/1 in 3 overs, chasing 229.
DROPPED! A difficult chance with Bhuvneshwar Kumar not having much time as N Jagadeesan struck one back to the bowler.
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen into the attack now. A good first over from the tall pacer - just three runs in it including an extra via wide. KKR 4/1 in 2 overs, chasing 229.
Sunrisers are also coming into this fixture on the back of a win, their first victory of IPL 2023, having defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.
In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana has been leading KKR, and slowly but steadily they are finding their form having kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign with a narrow defeat against Punjab.
However, the two-time IPL champs have bounced back in stunning fashion, winning their two subsequent matches including the sensational win over the Titans courtesy of Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes which helped KKR win the match despite needing 29 runs for victory from the final over.
The Sunrisers also dished out a clinical display in their win over Punjab riding on Rahul Tripathi’s fifty. Aiden Markram’s side lost their first two matches of the season but were impressive in their most recent outing, particularly with the ball as debutant Mayank Markande took a four-wicket haul on his bow.
It will be an interesting battle if Rinku and Mayank come face to face at the Eden Gardens later in the day, with both youngsters riding high on confidence, expect another cracking encounter.
Here’s All You Should Know About The Contest:-
What Time Does The KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Contest Begin?
The match will start from 7:30 PM IST
Where is The KKR vs SRH Contest Being Played?
The match is being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
What is KKR vs SRH Head to Head Record?
The two teams have clashed 23 times so far. KKR have dominated these exchanges having won 15 times while SRH have tasted victory in eight matches.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team