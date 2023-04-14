KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Survive Rana And Rinku Blitz For 23-run Win in High-scoring Contest

However, captain Rana then counterattack as clobbered 28 runs in an over of Umran Akmal to bring his team back in the chase. Earlier, Harry Brook struck his maiden and the season’s first century off just 55 deliveries to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH captain Aiden Markram completed a breezy half-century – off just 25 deliveries. Brook led a blistering start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they raced away to 46 runs in four overs. And then Andre Russell struck twice in his first over with the scalps of Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi. Nitish Rana, the KKR captain, won the coin toss and opted to bowl first citing dew factor as the reason behind his thinking to chase. KKR are fielding an unchanged XI but SRH have brought in Abhishek Sharma in place of Washington Sundar. Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday courtesy of Rinku Singh’s heroics and KKR will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

Sunrisers are also coming into this fixture on the back of a win, their first victory of IPL 2023, having defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana has been leading KKR, and slowly but steadily they are finding their form having kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign with a narrow defeat against Punjab.

However, the two-time IPL champs have bounced back in stunning fashion, winning their two subsequent matches including the sensational win over the Titans courtesy of Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes which helped KKR win the match despite needing 29 runs for victory from the final over.

The Sunrisers also dished out a clinical display in their win over Punjab riding on Rahul Tripathi’s fifty. Aiden Markram’s side lost their first two matches of the season but were impressive in their most recent outing, particularly with the ball as debutant Mayank Markande took a four-wicket haul on his bow.

It will be an interesting battle if Rinku and Mayank come face to face at the Eden Gardens later in the day, with both youngsters riding high on confidence, expect another cracking encounter.

Here’s All You Should Know About The Contest:-

What Time Does The KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Contest Begin?

The match will start from 7:30 PM IST

Where is The KKR vs SRH Contest Being Played?

The match is being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

What is KKR vs SRH Head to Head Record?

The two teams have clashed 23 times so far. KKR have dominated these exchanges having won 15 times while SRH have tasted victory in eight matches.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here