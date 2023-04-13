KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2023: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Coverage on TV And Online

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two matches on the trot in IPL 2023. The Nitish Rana-led side will be high on confidence when they encounter Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14.

SRH have also gained some confidence after their first win of the season against a pale Punjab Kings and will be keen to ensure that they continue with their winning momentum.

In their previous fixture, KKR stopped defending champions Gujarat Titans’ winning run with a thriller at the Narendra Modi stadium. Rinku Singh stole the show as two-time champions managed to chase down 205 runs in the final over.

With their top-notch bowling line-up, SRH are aiming for another positive result. The Aiden Markram-led franchise is hoping to put their early defeats behind themselves and emerge as a strong title contender.

All in all, Friday promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on April 14, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2023?

KKR: Nitish Rana (captain), Litton Das, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kulwant Khejroliya, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Vaibhav Arora.

SRH: Aiden Markram (captain), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Dagar, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

